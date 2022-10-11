India-based Contendre Solar has unveiled its new CG X 144 series mono PERC modules, with power outputs ranging from 535 W to 550 W, and a power conversion efficiency between 20.7% and 21.3%.From pv magazine India India's Contendre Solar has unveiled CG X 144 series mono PERC modules, which are purportedly ideal for commercial and industrial rooftop installations, as well as ground-mount PV plants. The modules are built with 144 half-cut mono PERC cells, based on M10 wafers and a multibusbar design. These are available in power outputs ranging from 535 W to 550 W, with power conversion efficiency ...

