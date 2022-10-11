Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der frühe Vogel… Jetzt aktiv werden? Die große Kurschance am Dienstag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR3M ISIN: NL0000852580 Ticker-Symbol: KBWA 
Tradegate
11.10.22
11:26 Uhr
32,980 Euro
+0,020
+0,06 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,94032,96011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.10.2022 | 08:04
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V.: Delisting of Boskalis effective as per 9 November 2022

Papendrecht, 11 October 2022

With reference to the joint press release by Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) and HAL Holding N.V. dated 30 September 2022, Boskalis announces that Euronext Amsterdam has approved the delisting of the ordinary shares in the capital of Boskalis (the Shares) from Euronext Amsterdam.

Delisting of the Shares will be effective on 9 November 2022. The last trading day of the Shares shall therefore be 8 November 2022, bringing an end to a public listing of more than 51 years. Reference is made to sections 5.9(b) (Buy-Out, Delisting and amendment of the Articles of Association as per Delisting) and 5.10(a) (Liquidity and market value; Delisting) of the offer memorandum dated 23 June 2022.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor relations
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com
T +31 786969310

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.