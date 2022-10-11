Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.10.2022
WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 
Stuttgart
11.10.22
09:10 Uhr
7,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
11.10.2022
Kindred Group's Q3 report 2022 and invitation to conference call

Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday 27 October 2022 at 07.30 (CEST).

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CEST) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q32022.

To access the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please register at https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=10010042. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-s-q3-report-2022-and-invitation-to-conference-call,c3646123

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3646123/1637135.pdf

Press release - Invitation to Q3 presentation 27 Oct 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-groups-q3-report-2022-and-invitation-to-conference-call-301645687.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
