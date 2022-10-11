Anzeige
WKN: A2JDD9 ISIN: SE0011178763 Ticker-Symbol: P75 
Frankfurt
11.10.22
11:57 Uhr
0,309 Euro
-0,003
-0,80 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB 5-Tage-Chart
11.10.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) (487/22)

Trading in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB's (publ) paid subscription units is to
cease. The last trading day is October 12, 2022. 

Short name:  PHLOG BTU B 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018537946
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 267227   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +468-5030 15 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
