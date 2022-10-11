Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) (487/22)

Trading in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB's (publ) paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is October 12, 2022. Short name: PHLOG BTU B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018537946 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267227 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +468-5030 15 50.