Linde Starts Up New ASU to Support Wanhua Chemical Group Expansion



11.10.2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Woking, UK, October 11, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has started up a new air separation unit (ASU) to supply gaseous oxygen and nitrogen to Wanhua Chemical Group (Wanhua), the world's largest producer of isocyanate (MDI), a key ingredient in the manufacture of high-performance adhesives and synthetic fibers.

The new plant joins four existing ASUs, also built, owned and operated by Linde, and completes a major expansion project for Wanhua at its integrated chemical site and production center at Yantai Chemical Industrial Park, China. Linde's advanced technology and engineering expertise means all five ASUs have the capacity to operate flexibly, resulting in higher reliability, improved energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions. Linde's Yantai Complex will also provide industrial gases to other customers within the Yantai Chemical Industrial Park.

"This start-up allows us to increase our network density and reliability in the fast-growing region of Yantai," said Will Li, President Greater China, Linde. "Furthermore, by leveraging Linde's advanced technology, which enables more flexible and efficient production of industrial gases, we can continue supporting Wanhua's growth plans, alongside other customers in the region."



About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.



Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

