Expands the Width and Breadth of the Mineralized Zone

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") is pleased to release the next batch of assay results from the Phase Four drilling program at the Shakespeare Gold Project located on the Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. Phase Four drilling focused on testing the boundaries of the mineralized zone, both along strike and at depth.

Drill Hole J-52 intersected 14.39 grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au") over 3.0 metres ("m"), including 41.00 g/t Au over 1.0 m. Additionally, J-53 intersected 5.35 g/t Au over 5.0 m, including 21.40 g/t Au over 1.0 m. Significant intervals for Holes J-52 to J-53 are detailed below.

Table 1 - Highlighted Gold Assay Results from Holes J-52 to J-53

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 Au (g/t) 2 J-52 175.0 178.0 3.00 14.39 including 176.0 177.0 1.00 41.00 J-53 173.0 174.0 1.00 1.31 180.0 185.0 5.00 5.35 including 180.0 181.0 1.00 21.40 196.0 197.0 1.00 1.58

1 Reported intervals are down-hole lengths and not true thicknesses. True width of the mineralization cannot be determined due to the early-stage nature of the current program.

2 Length-weighted average grades are calculated using un-capped gold assay data.

James Macintosh, Graycliff's President and CEO, stated: "Drill Hole J-52 was drilled to the northeast and expanded the width and breadth of the mineralization zone. Hole J-53 intersected three anomalous intervals at depth of over 150 m from surface within a 25 m section of the hole. Given the intersection of high grades over the strike as well as depth drilled to date, we feel it's time for us to initiate preliminary metallurgical sample test work. Our team will complete one or several drill holes of large diameter to collect material for the anticipated work. This should become an important step in moving the Shakespeare Project forward."



Figure 1 - Holes J-52 to J-53 Location and Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8952/139890_40e3dadf4441da57_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and is comprised of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares.

QA/QC Protocol: https://graycliffexploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/graycliffexploration-qa-qc-protocols-june-2021.pdf

