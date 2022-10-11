Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The listing is subject to the Company fulfilling certain requirements of the TSXV in accordance with the terms of its conditional approval letter dated October 6, 2022.

MustGrow is actively working to satisfy the requirements and conditions that were highlighted in the approval letter and management is confident that all conditions for listing will be met in the coming weeks. Upon obtaining final approval, the Company will issue an additional news release to inform shareholders when it anticipates that its common shares will commence trading on the TSXV.

Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and commence trading on the TSXV under the trading symbol "MGRO". MustGrow's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB market under the symbol "MGROF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0C0".

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agriculture biotech company developing organic biopesticides and bioherbicides by harnessing the natural defense mechanism of the mustard plant to protect the global food supply from diseases, insect pests, and weeds. MustGrow and its leading global partners - Janssen PMP (pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson), Bayer, Sumitomo Corporation, and Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg - are developing mustard-based organic solutions to potentially replace harmful synthetic chemicals. Over 150 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective approach to crop and food protection. Pending regulatory approval, MustGrow's patented liquid products could be applied through injection, standard drip, or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. Now a platform technology, MustGrow and its global partners are pursuing applications in several different industries from preplant soil treatment and weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation. MustGrow has approximately 49.7 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 55.6 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

MustGrow Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements MustGrow makes regarding: (i) potential product approvals; (ii) anticipated actions by partners to drive field development work including dose rates, application frequency, application methods, and the regulatory work necessary for commercialization; (iii) expected product efficacy of MustGrow's mustard-based technologies; (iv) expected outcomes from collaborations with commercial partners, (v) the ability of the Company to satisfy the TSXV's requirements and conditions for final approval to list its common shares on the TSXV; and (vi) the timing and commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the preferences and choices of agricultural regulators with respect to product approval timelines; (ii) the ability of MustGrow's partners to meet obligations under their respective agreements; and (iii) other risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.

Neither the CSE, the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE and TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

