LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) today announced preliminary unaudited third quarter 2022 net sales of approximately $114 million, an increase of 1% on a reported basis and 5% on a constant currency basis versus the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, preliminary unaudited net sales were approximately $339 million, which was flat to prior year on a reported basis and an increase of 2% on a constant currency basis.

"We are very excited about the third quarter as our innovation and commercial channel initiatives led the way to year over year growth," said Orthofix President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek. "We delivered strong performance in Global Orthopedics, Biologics, and Bone Growth Therapies despite experiencing some continued macro headwinds. New product introductions, such as AccelStim Bone Healing Therapy and Virtuos™ Lyograft, continue to be well received in the market, and our strategic investments in the commercial channel are paying off. While we experienced some softness in Spinal Implants, we are encouraged by the M6-C™ resurgence in the U.S. as we exited the quarter."

Continued Serbousek, "Our outlook on the long-term opportunity remains as bullish as ever, a sentiment which has been bolstered by our recent announcement to merge with SeaSpine. By bringing together two highly complementary organizations, we are creating an industry leading spine and orthopedics company with a unique combination of scale, capacity for growth, and profitability. We believe we are establishing one of the most compelling companies in the sector and we are very excited to bring truly innovative solutions to customers and patients, all aimed at delivering improved outcomes."

Financial Results Overview

The following tables provide net sales by major product category by reporting segment:

Three Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions) 2022 2021 Change Constant

Currency

Change Bone Growth Therapies $ 46 $ 45 3 % 3 % Spinal Implants 26 28 (8 %) (7 %) Biologics 14 13 8 % 8 % Global Spine 86 86 (0 %) 0 % Global Orthopedics 28 26 6 % 19 % Net sales $ 114 $ 112 1 % 5 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions) 2022 2021 Change Constant

Currency

Change Bone Growth Therapies $ 136 $ 138 (1 %) (1 %) Spinal Implants 81 84 (4 %) (3 %) Biologics 43 41 3 % 3 % Global Spine 260 263 (1 %) (1 %) Global Orthopedics 79 76 3 % 13 % Net sales $ 339 $ 339 (0 %) 2 %

Third Quarter Net Sales Highlights

Global Spine

Bone Growth Therapies net sales increased $1.3 million or 3% due to the successful commercial roll-out of the AccelStim Bone Healing Therapy device

Spinal Implants net sales decreased $2.3 million as reported or 7% on a constant currency basis from: Decreased levels per case in Spine Fixation Motion Preservation continued to experience competitive pressure, but the Company exited the quarter with year-over-year growth in September

Biologics net sales increased $1.0 million or 8% due new product introductions, including FiberFuse™ and Virtuos

Global Orthopedics

Global Orthopedics net sales increased $1.5 million as reported or 19% on a constant currency basis due to: Double-digit growth from international distributors and growth in international subsidiaries Double-digit growth in the U.S. as a result of strategic investment in the Company's commercial channel



As of September 30, 2022, preliminary unaudited cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was approximately $52 million.

Orthofix and SeaSpine to Combine in Merger of Equals

In a separate press release today, October 11, 2022, it was announced that the Company and SeaSpine have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. For more details, please visit ir.orthofix.com/events-and-presentations.

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company's mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix's spine and orthopedics products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

Constant Currency

Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure, which we calculate by using foreign currency rates from the comparable, prior-year period, to present net sales at comparable rates. Constant currency can be presented for numerous GAAP measures, but is most commonly used by management to analyze net sales without the impact of changes in foreign currency rates.

Usefulness and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance period-over-period, analyze the underlying trends in our business, assess performance relative to competitors, and establish operational goals and forecasts that are used in allocating resources. Management uses these non-GAAP measures as the basis for evaluating the ability of the underlying operations to generate cash. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures to further its understanding of the performance of our business units.

Material Limitations Associated with the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release may have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a replacement for GAAP financial measures. Some of the limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude items that reflect an economic cost and can have a material effect on cash flows. Similarly, certain non-cash expenses, such as share-based compensation, do not directly impact cash flows, but are part of total compensation costs accounted for under GAAP.

Compensation for Limitations Associated with Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance. The GAAP results provide management with the ability to further understand our performance based on a defined set of criteria. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures reflect the underlying operating results of our businesses and provide an important measure of our overall performance. We provide detailed reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures above and encourage investors to review these reconciliations.

Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Investors

We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by senior management in its financial and operational decision-making. Management believes it is important to provide investors with the same non-GAAP metrics it uses to supplement information regarding the performance and underlying trends of our business operations in order to facilitate comparisons to our historical operating results and internally evaluate the effectiveness of our operating strategies. We believe that disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of our underlying operating performance with other companies in the industry that also supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

