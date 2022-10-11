Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is currently providing Covid-19 testing to eleven (11) film and production companies in Canada.

The Company's COVID-19 testing business is expected to maintain its demand due to the recent news of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ("SAG-AFTRA") that testing will remain in place as part of the COVID-19 safety & return to work agreement into 2023. (Source: https://www.dga.org/News/PressReleases/2022/220930_Coalition_Announces_Continuation_of_Negotiations_Regarding_Covid_Safety_Agreement.aspx)

Additionally, Canada's COVID-19 Immunity Task Force suggests that infections rise in the colder seasons. Experts warn that Canadians are in the "Omicron era" which can fuel a higher demand in testing with stronger variants such as BQ.1/BQ1.11 and BA .2.75.2 expected to spread and cause a spike in cases. (Source: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/with-covid-19-cases-expected-to-rise-should-you-be-wearing-a-mask-again-here-s-what-experts-say-1.6096287)

"With Covid-19 still lingering with on-going positive cases, testing is a necessity for the film and production industry. The Company is proud to do its part in aiding in the health and safety of the community and continue our relationship with the film and production industry. As film productions ramp up, the Company expects to see an increase in COVID-19 testing contracts due to steady demand," said Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro also newly introduced Naturevan Nutrition Ltd., to its portfolio, providing vitamins and supplements that are proudly made in Canada and distributed for sale online.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

