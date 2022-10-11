San Mateo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE), the leading independent storage cloud platform, will be attending the LD Micro Main Event XV in Los Angeles, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Co-founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board Gleb Budman and CFO Frank Patchel will also be presenting via webcast from 4:00 p.m. to 4:25 pm PT (7:00 pm to 7:25 pm ET).

Investors may attend the webcast by visiting the Events section of Backblaze's investor relations website at https://ir.backblaze.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available approximately 1 week after its completion and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

