Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/10/2022) of GBP48.57m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/10/2022) of GBP31.08m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 10/10/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period 149.06p 20,850,000.00 revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 145.74p Ordinary share price 156.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 4.66% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 120.59p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.74)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 10/10/2022

