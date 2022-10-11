Nachlese Podcast Montag: Audio Link zur Folge: https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3445, alle unter http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast ) - in Folge S3/21 geht es um eine Kommunikation mit der US Botschaft rund um eine Nr. 1 Position von Österreich: "Austria surges to the world's #1 fastest growing source country for foreign direct investment into the United States in 2021". Ich habe nachgefragt: "What does this mean? In 2021, Austrian Companies in the United States invested $26.2 Mrld., created 31,900 U.S. jobs, invested $47 million in Research &Development, leading to a 49,5% growth rate from 2016-2021 CAGR." (Der Input von Christian Drastil für den http://www.boerse-social.com/gabb vom 11.10.)

