DJ AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES (PR1R) AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Oct-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES

DEALING DATE: 10/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.9554

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40039724.0

CODE: PR1R

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 193687 EQS News ID: 1460967 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1460967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2022 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)