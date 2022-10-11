Grid Dynamics Expands Its Cloud and Cybersecurity Offerings; Appoints Chuck Tsocanos Vice President, Modern Application Development Practice

Key Takeaways:

The new Modern Application Development practice reinforces Grid Dynamics' integrated approach to building secure, cloud-native, and microservices-driven intelligent digital enterprise platforms.

With deep experience in building customized digital platforms for the Fortune 1000, Grid Dynamics is expanding its offerings to embrace the cloud, cybersecurity, and automation paradigm as a foundation for Modern Application Development.

This new direction prioritizes the need for embedding cybersecurity and Zero Trust-based approaches into the core application development process.

The appointment of Chuck Tsocanos, a cloud and cybersecurity veteran, gives Grid Dynamics a distinct advantage in furthering its ability to leverage strengths around AI, ML, advanced analytics, and automation. This helps customers bolster their push to large-scale digital transformation with built-in enterprise security and cloud-native capabilities.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced the launch of its Modern Application Development practice encompassing four components: Cloud & Devops, Cybersecurity, QA Automation and Custom Development services. This new practice will align with the company's contemporary approaches for building enterprise applications.

Grid Dynamics has a strong track record in digital technology engineering, having developed and supported highly complex solutions for Fortune 1000 companies across various industries including manufacturing, finance, insurance, retail, high-tech, telecom, and healthcare. With its new Modern Application Development practice, the company demonstrates a stronger emphasis on advancing its services and capabilities in this area.

Grid Dynamics has appointed industry veteran Charles ("Chuck") Tsocanos as Vice President, Modern Application Development. With expertise in cloud and security technology strategy, having held leadership roles for companies like IBM and Accenture, Tsocanos will continue to broaden Modern Application Development capabilities at Grid Dynamics. The addition of Tsocanos to Grid Dynamics' technology leadership team, as the head of our Modern Application Development practice, brings an integrated approach where cybersecurity and cloud are intrinsic to all enterprise-scale digital platforms.

"Our new practice will help customers take advantage of today's applications and how they're built, using the pillars of cloud, automation, and cybersecurity as an integrated whole," said Rajeev Sharma, CTO for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics' Modern Application Development practice is aimed at helping customers achieve digital maturity along their transformation journey in a more seamless manner, leveraging all the elements of Modern Application Development practices and the power of AI, ML, and data engineering for optimal business impact.

"The value of the cloud is increasingly in the applications and data that power digital transformation. The new Modern Application Development practice will broaden Grid Dynamics' offerings to meet growing market demand for our advanced services," said Chuck Tsocanos. "Security and the cloud are always at the forefront of our design and development process and a key aspect of the work we do helping customers succeed with digital transformation. The expansion of our unmatched capabilities will play a critical role in Grid Dynamics' continued growth as an industry leader."

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, India, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the benefits of our new Modern Application Development practice.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting the success of our new Modern Application Development practice.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-Q filed August 4, 2022 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

