Unbabel's new quiz assesses brands' emoji knowledge, helping them understand proper use when localizing content to new regions

Unbabel, the AI-powered Language Operations (LangOps) platform that helps businesses deliver a multilingual customer experience (CX) at scale, is launching a new assessment to test businesses on their global emoji know-how, specifically when localizing their content for new markets.

Emojis can be powerful tools when communicating with audiences, and brands are no strangers to using them to engage with their customers; The Walt Disney Company, PepsiCo, and Domino's Pizza are just a few global household brands that rely on emojis in their marketing strategies. But emojis have different meanings in different cultures, and this can cause issues for businesses expanding into global markets. According to one article, the thumbs-up sign generally symbolizes approval in English-speaking cultures, but customers in Greece and the Middle East read it to be vulgar.

Localizing and translating brand messaging is key to delivering a superior customer experience from customer support tickets to marketing campaigns so brands have a vested interest in making sure their emoji game is up to par, as they would with any other content. Unbabel's Emoji Quiz lets brands test their knowledge of emoji use for global markets and ensure they're expressing the same intent across all markets.

"When branching into new markets, it's important to consider how emojis can factor into your localization strategies," says Sophie Vu, CMO of Unbabel. "No brand wants to inadvertently offend or insult the customers they're trying to engage with, so assessments like these are a fun way to help brands understand whether or not their emojis mean what they think they do.

You can find the full quiz here: https://unbabel.outgrow.us/global-emoji-assessment

About Unbabel

Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies.

The company's Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps enterprises grow into new global markets and builds customer trust by creating more consistent, high-quality multilingual customer experiences across marketing and customer service.

Based in San Francisco, Calif., Unbabel works with leading brands such as Booking.com, Nestle, Panasonic, Patagonia, and UPS, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak.

