Experian Yieldmo is Smart. Combining industry leading data with machine learning, curation, and creative technology, Experian and Yieldmo's joint initiative provides better experiences for consumers and better results for marketers and publishers. Experienced marketers know that real purchasing decisions are influenced and made with the combination of the right people, the right place, and the right time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005400/en/

Experian and Yieldmo team up to offer creative-enhanced data products, boosting outcomes for buyers (Graphic: Business Wire)

Together, Experian and Yieldmo have created a first-of-its-kind ad product that combines Experian's industry leading digital identity and targeting capabilities with Yieldmo's creative format technology and outcome-maximizing curation. Through Yieldmo's Smart Exchange, ad packages are purchased through automated channels, designed to be easy to buy with just the click of a button. Layered with Experian's identity and targeting data, Yieldmo's decisioning is made smarter, and buyers can be confident that they are reaching the right people.

"There are major changes happening in the data landscape right now," said Jeremy Hlavacek, Chief Commercial Officer of Experian Marketing Services. "We believe the sell-side of the industry has an opportunity to change the game by packaging media with the right targeting and identity assets. This initiative shows the power of data control with smart inventory curation and creative formats, driving results for clients."

Experian's industry leading identity, data and targeting capabilities means buyers reach the right people by offering precise identity resolution and accurate behavioral preferences. Yieldmo's proprietary attention and environmental signals with creative formats curates inventory to meet buyers KPI, driving maximum advertising effectiveness and efficiency.

"We know that our data curation boosts outcomes for buyers and sellers on every campaign, and is enhanced further by smart creative technology, which outperforms standard formats by increasing time spent, viewability, CTR, and attention rate," said Jeremy Steinberg, Yieldmo CRO GM, Exchange. "By combining that technology with market leading digital identity and data, we further help our clients achieve new levels of performance and success."

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers. As a leader in attention contextual analytics, real-time technology, and digital formats, we create, measure, model, and optimize campaigns for unmatched scale and performance. By understanding how each unique impression behaves and looking for patterns and performance in real time, we can drive real performance gains without relying on audience data. For more information, please visit: www.yieldmo.com to learn more.

About Experian Marketing Services

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime. We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian. Other product or company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005400/en/

Contacts:

Laura Chamberlain

VP, Marketing

lchamberlain@yieldmo.com

(603) 557-5361