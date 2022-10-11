Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has concluded a public consultation on a proposed amendment to 2015 regulations for distributed generation and net metering. It will raise the price paid by net-metered households to inject excess electricity into the grid from PKR 19.32 ($0.089)/kWh to PKR 9/kWh.During public consultations on Sept. 27, NEPRA said it wants to replace the current national average power purchase price of PKR 19.32/kWh with the national average energy purchase price of PKR 9/kWh for net-metered households that inject excess electricity into the grid. ...

