Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA) (OTC Pink: JUBAF) (FSE: 4NP) ("Majuba Hill Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the results from the additional soil samples collected in 2022 have significantly increased the size of the DeSoto and Copper Gold Target at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Pershing County Nevada. The results also highlight the surface footprint for the 789 Target.

A total of 1050 samples were collected to extend the previous sampling grid to the north, east, and west.







The Copper Gold Target was extended eastward by almost 3,000 feet (914 m) and is still open to the east. The DeSoto Target was extended westward by over 3200 feet (975 m) and overlaps with the Section 4 target zone. Anomalous copper, gold, molybdenum, zinc, and arsenic values were identified at the 789 Target and are open to the north and west.





Gold in Soils-Extend Copper Gold Target to the east

Copper in Soils-Extend DeSoto Target to the west

Zinc and Moly in Soils-Open to north and west

Buster Hunsaker, Consulting Geologist to Majuba Hill Copper and a member of the Advisory Board commented:

"Copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, lead, and zinc have good zoning on the Majuba Hill Project. The soil values indicate the very large size of the copper porphyry mineralizing porphyry system. Combining the 3,000 to 9,000 foot (915-2743 m) wide anomalous zones and thick copper, silver, gold, moly, and zinc drill intercepts point to a mineral system that is typical of districts that host economic deposits. Future drilling will use these results to direct us into the highest grade parts of the target areas."

David Greenway, President, and CEO commented: "I am pleased to see the ongoing staged exploration results contribute to our drilling at Majuba Hill. I am very anxious to see the results from our recently completed deep core program applied to these results."

Soil Highlights

Soil sampling indicates multiple metal correlations for each target zone at Majuba Hill. The Copper Gold, DeSoto, and "789" target zones have distinct metal associations suggesting several different mineralizing intrusive centers.

Target Area Cu Au Ag Mo Zn Pb As Copper Gold Moderate V.Strong Strong Strong Weak Weak V.Strong DeSoto V.Strong Weak V.Strong Moderate V.Strong Strong Strong "789" Weak Weak Moderate Strong Strong Strong Moderate

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the JUBA secure warehouse or directly from the drill to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Majuba Hill Copper Corp.

Majuba Hill Copper Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

