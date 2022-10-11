Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that Hasbrouck Geophysics is mobilizing a crew and equipment for a geophysical profile across a newly recognized conceptual target for mineralized tuff at its Fish Lake Valley (FLV), NV Project.

A gravity meter and Geode EM3D HSAMT system will be used on the approximately two mile geophysical traverse. Field work is expected to be complete in two weeks. Data collected will test the graben concept and will be used to locate drilling test holes.

The FLV geology and geomorphology are interpreted as a possible gravel covered graben while scattered outcrop samples assaying up to 600 ppm lithium and 1270 ppm boron which suggest a mineral system present.

The Fish Lake Valley Project is located about four miles west-northwest of Australia-based ioneer Ltd.'s Rhyolite Ridge Project with 2020 resources of 146.5 million metric tons at 1,600 ppm lithium and 14,200 ppm boron hosted in volcanic tuffs filling an elongate graben or rift valley. On July 31st ioneer announced a binding battery joint venture with Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp to buy lithium from ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge mining project and use the metal to build electric vehicle batteries in the United States. Australia-based ioneer aims to produce about 21,000 tonnes of lithium in Nevada annually starting in 2025. It signed a supply deal with Ford Motor Co in mid-July and last year with South Korea's Ecopro Co.

ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.



