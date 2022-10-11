Sofia, Bulgaria--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Bulgaria-based VPNArea announces the appointment of a new director, Wisam Sawalhi, and the opening of a new office in Washington DC to better serve its individual and business clients worldwide.

VPNArea considers itself a top-tier provider of VPN services and is committed to offering the best possible experience to its customers. With the addition of Sawalhi and the new office, VPNArea says it hopes to continue providing excellent service and support.

Sawalhi has over 25 years of experience in the IT industry and has been with VPNArea for 3 months in his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company as well as its continued growth.

The new office in Washington DC will help VPNArea better serve its US-based clients and provide them with more responsive support. It will also give the company a presence in one of the most important markets for VPN services.

"We're excited to have Wisam on board as our new director and to be opening a new office in Washington DC," said VPNArea CEO Dimitar Dobrev. "These two additions will help us better serve our clients and continue providing the high-quality VPN services they've come to expect from us."

About VPNArea:

VPNArea is a Bulgaria-based provider of VPN services to individual and business clients worldwide. The company says it offers a wide range of features and has servers in over 77 countries. It can provide a VPN for several types of devices, including but not limited to Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS, and Android.

For more information, please visit: https://vpnarea.com/.

Press Contact:

Wisam Sawalhi

Director, VPNArea

director@vpnarea.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140065