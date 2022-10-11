Indian manufacturer Livguard Solar has developed single-phase, grid-interactive inverters with rated power outputs of 3 kW and 5 kW, and efficiencies of 97.7% and 98%, respectively.From pv magazine India India's Livguard Solar has unveiled new single-phase, wall-mountable inverters for residential PV applications. These grid-interactive inverters are available in rated power outputs of 3 kW and 5 kW, and efficiencies of 97.7% and 98%, respectively. The MPPT efficiency is up to 99.9%. The inverters feature a wide operating voltage range of 180 V to 276 V AC (which is suitable for Indian grids), ...

