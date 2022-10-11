MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced that its annual GRC Summit will kick off on November 8th at London's Royal Garden Hotel. Celebrating its 10th year, MetricStream's GRC Summit 2022 theme is 'Experience the Power of Connection'. The two-day event will bring together GRC experts from around the globe to share insights, exchange best practices, and showcase the power of connected GRC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005255/en/

The GRC Summit is the most influential gathering of governance, risk, compliance, audit, and IT GRC professionals from across the world. More than 60 industry experts will be participating in panel discussions, expert talks, interactive breakout sessions and deep-dive workshops covering trends and best practices across risk, compliance, cybersecurity and ESG. Key topics also include Operational Resilience, Third Party and Supply Chain Risks and how technology is evolving to accelerate the adoption of Cloud, Cognitive Risk and Continuous monitoring in GRC.

Multiple subject matter experts have already confirmed as speakers. This includes the following prominent names.

Grace Beason, Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance, Guidewire Software

Renisha Rajpaul, Group Executive Head: Business Risk Management, Vodacom

Jumsheed Hussain, Executive Director Enterprise Risk, Qatar Development Bank

Paola Corna Pellegrini, President of AICEO-Associazione Italiana CEO, President of Winning Women Institute, Vice-President of the Meritocracy Forum

Dr. Jenny Birdi, Head of Operational and Resilience Risk and Risk Strategy, HSBC Bank UK plc

Tanya Ballaram, Co-Head Operations Risk and Resilience, Goldman Sachs

Joe Martinez, Chief Security Officer, Aon

Carlos Pereira, Head of Global Security Governance and Policy, Meta

Neil Sinclair, National Cyber Lead, Bestlevel

Adrian Furniss, Head of Risk, Lloyds Banking Group

Gunjan Sinha, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, MetricStream

Gaurav Kapoor, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, MetricStream

Prasad Sabbineni, Co-CEO, Chief Technology Officer, MetricStream

Jonathan Quayle, Regional Vice President, Europe, MetricStream

There are several others who will be speaking and participating from organizations like Barclays, Nordea, Revolut, Credit Suisse, De Nederlandsche Bank, Handelsbanken, SEB Group, Standard Chartered Bank, OP Financial Group, CHUBB, Volvo, Airbus, Toyota, Sandoz Ltd. dnata and many more.

"We are very excited to host our 10th GRC Summit onsite and in-person in London. The theme this year is 'Experience the Power of Connection' and brings together global industry leaders to discuss the rapid evolution of risk and how to adapt to make organizations more risk-intelligent, compliant, ethical, sustainable, and better-governed in the hyper connected world," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, MetricStream

MetricStream's GRC Summit includes two days of networking with the MetricStream leadership team, customers,and over 200 GRC risk, compliance, audit, operational resilience, information and cyber security, sustainability and ESG professionals. MetricStream will also be showcasing its latest and upcoming ConnectedGRC product release.

Experience the Power of Connection in London on 8th and 9th of November. Register now.

About MetricStream, Inc

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005255/en/

Contacts:

Amy Rhodes

arhodes@metricstream.com

650-620-2935