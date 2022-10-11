First North Denmark: LED iBond International A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 13 October 2022. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061274529 (LEDIBOND) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061930138 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: LED iBond International, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:1 Shareholders in LED iBond International A/S will be allocated one (1) subscription right per share held in the company on the record date. One (1) subscription right is needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 13 October - 26 October 2022 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 270856 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LEDIBOND T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LED iBond International A/S makes a rights issue consisting of a minimum of 7,500,000 shares and a maximum of 15,864,825 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.05. The subscription price is DKK 0,80 per new share of DKK 0.05. Subscription period: 17 October - 28 October 2022, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, tel. (+46) 40 200 250