Dienstag, 11.10.2022
GlobeNewswire
11.10.2022 | 16:29
First North Denmark: LED iBond International A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 13 October 2022. As of the
same date, ISIN DK0061274529 (LEDIBOND) will be traded exclusive of
subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0061930138                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      LED iBond International, T-ret                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:     1:1                               
        Shareholders in LED iBond International A/S will be allocated  
         one (1) subscription right per share held in the company on the
         record date. One (1) subscription right is needed to subscribe 
         for one (1) new share at the subscription price        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in    13 October - 26 October 2022                  
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  270856                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   LEDIBOND T                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment First North Denmark / 100                    
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code    DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



LED iBond International A/S makes a rights issue consisting of a minimum of
7,500,000 shares and a maximum of 15,864,825 shares, each with a nominal value
of DKK 0.05. The subscription price is DKK 0,80 per new share of DKK 0.05.
Subscription period: 17 October - 28 October 2022, both days inclusive. 



For further information, please call Certified Adviser Västra Hamnen Corporate
Finance AB, tel. (+46) 40 200 250
