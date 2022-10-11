Anzeige
11.10.2022
First North Denmark: SPENN Technology A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in SPENN Technology A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 13 October 2022. The new shares are issued
due to a directed issue. 



Name:              SPENN Technology  
-----------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060827269    
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SPENN        
-----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 2,401,379,431 shares
-----------------------------------------------------
Change:             25,000,000 shares  
-----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  2,426,379,431 shares
-----------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.12      
-----------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10      
-----------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     145941       
-----------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 33 45 10 00
