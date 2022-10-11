The Clean H2 Infra Fund has closed with new investors to mobilize up to €20 billion ($19.4 billion) of investment capacity over the next six years for heavy mobility and energy-intensive industries. Toshiba has revealed new production tech for electrolysis electrodes that slashes iridium use, while Hyundai Heavy Industries has kicked off a demo project for fuel cell vessels.Hy24 announced the closing of its hydrogen impact fund, which it describes as the world's largest clean hydrogen infrastructure fund, with a focus on scaling proven hydrogen technologies for mature infrastructure assets. Hy24, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...