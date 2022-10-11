Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces new tenant at Zeebrugge Green Logistics

Intervest welcomes Easylog Solutions at Zeebrugge Green Logistics, its first own tenant since the takeover in the port of Zeebrugge.
The long-term lease agreement with Easylog Solutions, together with the units already pre-let at the time of the takeover, accounts for the letting of over 70% of the total available rental space.
Attachment
- PR_Zeebrugge_tenant_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6d08b06a-d495-47f8-9640-d2d93588b936)
