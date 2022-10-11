Anzeige
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
13.10.22
17:20 Uhr
19,720 Euro
-0,120
-0,60 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,58020,30018:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.10.2022
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces new tenant at Zeebrugge Green Logistics


Intervest welcomes Easylog Solutions at Zeebrugge Green Logistics, its first own tenant since the takeover in the port of Zeebrugge.

The long-term lease agreement with Easylog Solutions, together with the units already pre-let at the time of the takeover, accounts for the letting of over 70% of the total available rental space.

Attachment

  • PR_Zeebrugge_tenant_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6d08b06a-d495-47f8-9640-d2d93588b936)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
