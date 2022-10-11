Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der frühe Vogel… Jetzt aktiv werden? Die große Kurschance am Dienstag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 Ticker-Symbol: CHU 
Tradegate
11.10.22
16:06 Uhr
0,438 Euro
-0,006
-1,24 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4380,45019:12
0,4380,44919:13
PR Newswire
11.10.2022 | 18:09
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinopec Publishes Sustainability Insights Reports, Bringing Focus to Packaging Materials and Degradable plastics

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/--China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has published three sustainability insights reports highlighting the current status of the usage of packaging materials and degradable plastics in the country, in relation to China's sustainable development goals.

Logo

The three reports - the "2021-2030 Research Report on the Carbon Emission Reduction Potential in the Green Packaging of China's Express Delivery Industry", "2021 Study on the Environmental Impact and Recycling of Plastic Takeout Packaging in the Catering Industry", and "Research Report on Environmental Impact Assessment and Policy Support of Degradable Plastics", were conducted in collaboration with various leading research institutes in China, including among others, Tongji University (the reports on green packaging in the express delivery industry and plastic takeout packaging in the catering industry) and the School of Environment, Tsinghua University (the report on degradable plastics).

The first two reports summarize the current status of packaging in the express delivery industry and takeout packaging in the catering industry in China and put forward practical suggestions for carbon reduction:

  • Packaging in the express delivery industry: using recycled plastic packaging will not only help to control the amount of plastic waste, but also reduce the relevant carbon emissions.
  • Takeout packaging in the catering industry: chemical recycling of plastics can effectively reduce resource waste while cutting down the carbon emissions. If all takeout plastics were chemically recycled from 2015 to 2020, the cumulative carbon emissions produced during the disposal would have been only 58.56 percent of the original number, reducing the emissions by more than 40 percent.

Plastic products are the main materials used in takeout and express delivery packaging, and while it is not feasible to replace plastics completely, the research on degradable plastics lays out a clearer path for energy saving and emission reduction.

The degradable plastics report suggests that based on China's actual processing time for industrial composting and anaerobic fermentation procedures, the assessment indicators on degradable materials should be adjusted to 30 days for the degradation time of industrial composting, and 40 days for the limited degradation time of anaerobic fermentation. It also advises that the replacement of degradable plastics should be promoted initially in the places where the recycling of plastic mulch is difficult or not available.

For more information, please visit Sinopec.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopec-publishes-sustainability-insights-reports-bringing-focus-to-packaging-materials-and-degradable-plastics-301646260.html

SINOPEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.