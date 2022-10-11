Golden Developing Solutions, Inc: Golden Developing Solutions Inc Announces Execution of Definitive Agreements for 2nd Set of Acquisitions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC Pink:DVLP), is an emerging fully reporting company in the Health, Wellness, Pharmacy and Medical Industry.

In addition to our press release yesterday, today we filed an 8-K in relation to the execution of documents on our second set of acquisitions in the specialty pharmacy industry. Revenues are projected at $60-65 million per year from this second transaction. The closing is scheduled for November 4th.

"We are excited to close this transaction and are prepared to complete our roadmap for 2022 as we move into the fourth quarter", says Stavros Triant, Golden Developing Solutions, Inc CEO.

Some key industry highlights include:

Profitable

Poised to Grow

Easily Scalable throughout entire USA

Predictable and high Revenue

With the exception of COGs; very low overhead

Easily Expandable into other industries and to serviceOther Medical Providers and/or Physical Therapists

Huge Upside Potential for Expanding

Customer Base and Need is only Growing due to Growing Demands

The pipeline of deal flow is rich. Stay tuned.

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions is a development-stage company providing business services and/or products supporting the Health, Wellness, and Technology industry, in which the company intends to make acquisitions in the near future. Currently operating in launch phase of our 50 state telemedicine network and negotiating several acquisition/merger targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Respectfully,

Stavros Triant

stavros@goldendeveloping.com

