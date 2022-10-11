Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

11 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 11 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 136,937 Weighted average purchase price paid : 302.4926 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 305.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 299.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,266,562 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,824,861 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 11 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 287 302.00 08:11:30 00061490671TRLO0 LSE 334 300.50 08:13:15 00061490722TRLO0 LSE 373 300.00 08:13:33 00061490733TRLO0 LSE 2100 300.00 08:13:33 00061490732TRLO0 LSE 1300 300.00 08:14:26 00061490743TRLO0 LSE 2013 302.50 08:43:21 00061491214TRLO0 LSE 09:28:50 00061492223TRLO0 LSE 239 299.50 10:10:09 00061493924TRLO0 LSE 130 299.50 10:15:25 00061494178TRLO0 LSE 36 301.50 10:23:02 00061494487TRLO0 LSE 1400 301.50 10:23:02 00061494486TRLO0 LSE 321 301.50 10:23:02 00061494488TRLO0 LSE 38 301.50 10:27:07 00061494674TRLO0 LSE 1645 301.50 10:30:06 00061494772TRLO0 LSE 34 301.50 10:30:07 00061494775TRLO0 LSE 171 301.50 10:30:07 00061494776TRLO0 LSE 828 301.50 10:30:20 00061494836TRLO0 LSE 299 301.50 10:30:20 00061494835TRLO0 LSE 302 301.00 10:34:48 00061494957TRLO0 LSE 1659 301.00 10:43:24 00061495190TRLO0 LSE 1694 301.00 10:43:24 00061495191TRLO0 LSE 296 300.00 10:45:24 00061495352TRLO0 LSE 1638 302.00 11:01:50 00061496137TRLO0 LSE 1915 302.50 11:04:05 00061496217TRLO0 LSE 154 302.50 11:07:45 00061496356TRLO0 LSE 1400 302.50 11:07:45 00061496355TRLO0 LSE 984 302.50 11:07:45 00061496354TRLO0 LSE 700 302.50 11:07:45 00061496353TRLO0 LSE 362 302.50 11:07:45 00061496352TRLO0 LSE 101 302.50 11:07:45 00061496351TRLO0 LSE 1887 302.50 11:07:45 00061496357TRLO0 LSE 316 302.00 11:44:49 00061497753TRLO0 LSE 679 302.00 11:44:49 00061497754TRLO0 LSE 704 302.00 11:44:59 00061497766TRLO0 LSE 296 301.50 11:50:03 00061497970TRLO0 LSE 298 301.50 11:59:03 00061498141TRLO0 LSE 296 301.50 12:08:13 00061498372TRLO0 LSE 137 302.50 12:58:21 00061499430TRLO0 LSE 329 302.50 12:58:21 00061499432TRLO0 LSE 700 302.50 12:58:21 00061499431TRLO0 LSE 108 302.50 12:58:57 00061499450TRLO0 LSE 507 302.50 12:59:02 00061499458TRLO0 LSE 544 303.50 13:27:11 00061500195TRLO0 LSE 1400 303.50 13:27:11 00061500194TRLO0 LSE 679 303.50 13:28:57 00061500265TRLO0 LSE 314 303.50 13:28:57 00061500264TRLO0 LSE 70 303.50 13:28:57 00061500269TRLO0 LSE 59 303.50 13:28:57 00061500268TRLO0 LSE 457 303.50 13:28:57 00061500267TRLO0 LSE 318 303.50 13:28:57 00061500266TRLO0 LSE 457 303.50 13:28:57 00061500273TRLO0 LSE 59 303.50 13:28:57 00061500272TRLO0 LSE 70 303.50 13:28:57 00061500271TRLO0 LSE 318 303.50 13:28:57 00061500270TRLO0 LSE 70 303.50 13:28:57 00061500276TRLO0 LSE 59 303.50 13:28:57 00061500275TRLO0 LSE 318 303.50 13:28:57 00061500274TRLO0 LSE 59 303.50 13:28:58 00061500279TRLO0 LSE 70 303.50 13:28:58 00061500278TRLO0 LSE 318 303.50 13:28:58 00061500277TRLO0 LSE 59 303.50 13:28:58 00061500282TRLO0 LSE 70 303.50 13:28:58 00061500281TRLO0 LSE 318 303.50 13:28:58 00061500280TRLO0 LSE 59 303.50 13:28:58 00061500285TRLO0 LSE 70 303.50 13:28:58 00061500284TRLO0 LSE 318 303.50 13:28:58 00061500283TRLO0 LSE 314 302.50 13:51:20 00061501164TRLO0 LSE 80 302.50 13:56:32 00061501258TRLO0 LSE 215 302.50 13:57:56 00061501297TRLO0 LSE 1586 302.50 13:57:56 00061501296TRLO0 LSE 1306 302.50 13:57:56 00061501295TRLO0 LSE 387 301.50 14:13:58 00061501736TRLO0 LSE 297 301.50 14:14:35 00061501742TRLO0 LSE 1798 301.50 14:23:35 00061502024TRLO0 LSE 1083 301.50 14:23:35 00061502023TRLO0 LSE 151 301.50 14:23:35 00061502022TRLO0 LSE 797 301.00 14:24:01 00061502034TRLO0 LSE 700 301.00 14:29:50 00061502194TRLO0 LSE 246 301.00 14:29:54 00061502195TRLO0 LSE 472 301.00 14:31:06 00061502318TRLO0 LSE 1752 301.00 14:31:06 00061502317TRLO0 LSE 380 302.00 14:37:02 00061502746TRLO0 LSE 1619 302.00 14:37:02 00061502745TRLO0 LSE 296 301.50 14:41:46 00061503003TRLO0 LSE 175 302.00 14:44:49 00061503087TRLO0 LSE 297 302.00 14:44:57 00061503093TRLO0 LSE 1055 302.00 14:44:57 00061503094TRLO0 LSE 138 302.00 14:44:59 00061503095TRLO0 LSE 134 302.00 14:47:57 00061503237TRLO0 LSE 51 302.00 14:47:57 00061503236TRLO0 LSE 54 302.00 14:48:21 00061503280TRLO0 LSE 1400 302.00 14:48:21 00061503279TRLO0 LSE 490 302.00 14:48:21 00061503278TRLO0 LSE 910 302.00 14:48:21 00061503277TRLO0 LSE 700 302.00 14:48:21 00061503276TRLO0 LSE 237 301.50 14:55:01 00061503652TRLO0 LSE 19 301.50 14:55:01 00061503651TRLO0 LSE 2521 301.50 14:55:01 00061503650TRLO0 LSE 2109 301.00 15:00:55 00061503993TRLO0 LSE 296 301.00 15:00:55 00061503991TRLO0 LSE 19704 301.00 15:00:55 00061503992TRLO0 LSE 826 302.50 15:00:55 00061503995TRLO0 LSE 1300 302.50 15:00:55 00061503994TRLO0 LSE 728 303.50 15:01:02 00061503998TRLO0 LSE 938 303.50 15:01:07 00061504009TRLO0 LSE 1865 303.50 15:01:25 00061504024TRLO0 LSE 1976 303.00 15:06:02 00061504356TRLO0 LSE 1762 303.00 15:06:02 00061504355TRLO0 LSE 1854 303.00 15:06:02 00061504354TRLO0 LSE 937 302.50 15:06:02 00061504357TRLO0 LSE 2033 302.50 15:06:15 00061504375TRLO0 LSE 142 302.00 15:08:57 00061504565TRLO0 LSE 750 302.00 15:08:57 00061504566TRLO0 LSE 1827 302.00 15:12:06 00061504782TRLO0 LSE 1098 302.00 15:12:06 00061504779TRLO0 LSE 756 302.00 15:24:55 00061505475TRLO0 LSE 1723 302.00 15:24:55 00061505474TRLO0 LSE 206 303.50 15:30:00 00061505740TRLO0 LSE 1510 303.50 15:30:00 00061505739TRLO0 LSE 501 303.50 15:30:00 00061505741TRLO0 LSE 1498 303.50 15:30:00 00061505742TRLO0 LSE 211 303.00 15:39:33 00061506146TRLO0 LSE 411 304.50 15:44:08 00061506409TRLO0 LSE 767 304.50 15:44:08 00061506408TRLO0 LSE 468 304.50 15:44:08 00061506407TRLO0 LSE 1632 304.50 15:44:08 00061506406TRLO0 LSE 354 304.50 15:44:08 00061506405TRLO0 LSE 1949 305.00 15:50:56 00061506631TRLO0 LSE 1720 304.50 15:50:57 00061506633TRLO0 LSE 310 304.50 15:50:57 00061506632TRLO0 LSE 459 305.00 16:02:49 00061507300TRLO0 LSE 32 305.00 16:02:49 00061507299TRLO0 LSE 296 305.00 16:02:49 00061507298TRLO0 LSE 300 305.00 16:02:49 00061507297TRLO0 LSE 459 305.00 16:02:49 00061507296TRLO0 LSE 602 305.50 16:04:05 00061507358TRLO0 LSE 562 305.50 16:04:05 00061507357TRLO0 LSE 542 305.50 16:04:05 00061507356TRLO0 LSE 517 305.50 16:04:05 00061507355TRLO0 LSE 257 305.50 16:04:05 00061507354TRLO0 LSE 756 305.50 16:04:05 00061507353TRLO0 LSE 551 305.00 16:07:07 00061507478TRLO0 LSE 1358 305.00 16:07:18 00061507479TRLO0 LSE 57 304.00 16:22:16 00061508229TRLO0 LSE 319 304.00 16:24:14 00061508365TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

