Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der frühe Vogel… Jetzt aktiv werden? Die große Kurschance am Dienstag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.10.2022 | 19:04
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 11

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

11 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 11 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 136,937
Weighted average purchase price paid: 302.4926 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 305.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 299.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,266,562 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,824,861 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 11 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
287302.00 08:11:3000061490671TRLO0LSE
334300.50 08:13:1500061490722TRLO0LSE
373300.00 08:13:3300061490733TRLO0LSE
2100300.00 08:13:3300061490732TRLO0LSE
1300300.00 08:14:2600061490743TRLO0LSE
2013302.50 08:43:2100061491214TRLO0LSE
3352304.50 08:43:2100061491215TRLO0LSE
1249305.00 08:43:5000061491250TRLO0LSE
762305.00 08:43:5000061491249TRLO0LSE
578304.50 08:44:2000061491270TRLO0LSE
1326304.50 08:44:2000061491269TRLO0LSE
1825304.50 08:45:0000061491291TRLO0LSE
1820304.00 08:56:1000061491471TRLO0LSE
1573303.00 08:56:3800061491507TRLO0LSE
757303.00 08:56:3800061491506TRLO0LSE
253303.00 09:13:1900061491802TRLO0LSE
144303.00 09:13:1900061491801TRLO0LSE
1303.00 09:13:1900061491804TRLO0LSE
1410303.00 09:13:1900061491803TRLO0LSE
88303.00 09:18:1100061491987TRLO0LSE
1645303.00 09:18:1100061491986TRLO0LSE
188302.50 09:28:5000061492224TRLO0LSE
1535302.50 09:28:5000061492223TRLO0LSE
239299.50 10:10:0900061493924TRLO0LSE
130299.50 10:15:2500061494178TRLO0LSE
36301.50 10:23:0200061494487TRLO0LSE
1400301.50 10:23:0200061494486TRLO0LSE
321301.50 10:23:0200061494488TRLO0LSE
38301.50 10:27:0700061494674TRLO0LSE
1645301.50 10:30:0600061494772TRLO0LSE
34301.50 10:30:0700061494775TRLO0LSE
171301.50 10:30:0700061494776TRLO0LSE
828301.50 10:30:2000061494836TRLO0LSE
299301.50 10:30:2000061494835TRLO0LSE
302301.00 10:34:4800061494957TRLO0LSE
1659301.00 10:43:2400061495190TRLO0LSE
1694301.00 10:43:2400061495191TRLO0LSE
296300.00 10:45:2400061495352TRLO0LSE
1638302.00 11:01:5000061496137TRLO0LSE
1915302.50 11:04:0500061496217TRLO0LSE
154302.50 11:07:4500061496356TRLO0LSE
1400302.50 11:07:4500061496355TRLO0LSE
984302.50 11:07:4500061496354TRLO0LSE
700302.50 11:07:4500061496353TRLO0LSE
362302.50 11:07:4500061496352TRLO0LSE
101302.50 11:07:4500061496351TRLO0LSE
1887302.50 11:07:4500061496357TRLO0LSE
316302.00 11:44:4900061497753TRLO0LSE
679302.00 11:44:4900061497754TRLO0LSE
704302.00 11:44:5900061497766TRLO0LSE
296301.50 11:50:0300061497970TRLO0LSE
298301.50 11:59:0300061498141TRLO0LSE
296301.50 12:08:1300061498372TRLO0LSE
137302.50 12:58:2100061499430TRLO0LSE
329302.50 12:58:2100061499432TRLO0LSE
700302.50 12:58:2100061499431TRLO0LSE
108302.50 12:58:5700061499450TRLO0LSE
507302.50 12:59:0200061499458TRLO0LSE
544303.50 13:27:1100061500195TRLO0LSE
1400303.50 13:27:1100061500194TRLO0LSE
679303.50 13:28:5700061500265TRLO0LSE
314303.50 13:28:5700061500264TRLO0LSE
70303.50 13:28:5700061500269TRLO0LSE
59303.50 13:28:5700061500268TRLO0LSE
457303.50 13:28:5700061500267TRLO0LSE
318303.50 13:28:5700061500266TRLO0LSE
457303.50 13:28:5700061500273TRLO0LSE
59303.50 13:28:5700061500272TRLO0LSE
70303.50 13:28:5700061500271TRLO0LSE
318303.50 13:28:5700061500270TRLO0LSE
70303.50 13:28:5700061500276TRLO0LSE
59303.50 13:28:5700061500275TRLO0LSE
318303.50 13:28:5700061500274TRLO0LSE
59303.50 13:28:5800061500279TRLO0LSE
70303.50 13:28:5800061500278TRLO0LSE
318303.50 13:28:5800061500277TRLO0LSE
59303.50 13:28:5800061500282TRLO0LSE
70303.50 13:28:5800061500281TRLO0LSE
318303.50 13:28:5800061500280TRLO0LSE
59303.50 13:28:5800061500285TRLO0LSE
70303.50 13:28:5800061500284TRLO0LSE
318303.50 13:28:5800061500283TRLO0LSE
314302.50 13:51:2000061501164TRLO0LSE
80302.50 13:56:3200061501258TRLO0LSE
215302.50 13:57:5600061501297TRLO0LSE
1586302.50 13:57:5600061501296TRLO0LSE
1306302.50 13:57:5600061501295TRLO0LSE
387301.50 14:13:5800061501736TRLO0LSE
297301.50 14:14:3500061501742TRLO0LSE
1798301.50 14:23:3500061502024TRLO0LSE
1083301.50 14:23:3500061502023TRLO0LSE
151301.50 14:23:3500061502022TRLO0LSE
797301.00 14:24:0100061502034TRLO0LSE
700301.00 14:29:5000061502194TRLO0LSE
246301.00 14:29:5400061502195TRLO0LSE
472301.00 14:31:0600061502318TRLO0LSE
1752301.00 14:31:0600061502317TRLO0LSE
380302.00 14:37:0200061502746TRLO0LSE
1619302.00 14:37:0200061502745TRLO0LSE
296301.50 14:41:4600061503003TRLO0LSE
175302.00 14:44:4900061503087TRLO0LSE
297302.00 14:44:5700061503093TRLO0LSE
1055302.00 14:44:5700061503094TRLO0LSE
138302.00 14:44:5900061503095TRLO0LSE
134302.00 14:47:5700061503237TRLO0LSE
51302.00 14:47:5700061503236TRLO0LSE
54302.00 14:48:2100061503280TRLO0LSE
1400302.00 14:48:2100061503279TRLO0LSE
490302.00 14:48:2100061503278TRLO0LSE
910302.00 14:48:2100061503277TRLO0LSE
700302.00 14:48:2100061503276TRLO0LSE
237301.50 14:55:0100061503652TRLO0LSE
19301.50 14:55:0100061503651TRLO0LSE
2521301.50 14:55:0100061503650TRLO0LSE
2109301.00 15:00:5500061503993TRLO0LSE
296301.00 15:00:5500061503991TRLO0LSE
19704301.00 15:00:5500061503992TRLO0LSE
826302.50 15:00:5500061503995TRLO0LSE
1300302.50 15:00:5500061503994TRLO0LSE
728303.50 15:01:0200061503998TRLO0LSE
938303.50 15:01:0700061504009TRLO0LSE
1865303.50 15:01:2500061504024TRLO0LSE
1976303.00 15:06:0200061504356TRLO0LSE
1762303.00 15:06:0200061504355TRLO0LSE
1854303.00 15:06:0200061504354TRLO0LSE
937302.50 15:06:0200061504357TRLO0LSE
2033302.50 15:06:1500061504375TRLO0LSE
142302.00 15:08:5700061504565TRLO0LSE
750302.00 15:08:5700061504566TRLO0LSE
1827302.00 15:12:0600061504782TRLO0LSE
1098302.00 15:12:0600061504779TRLO0LSE
756302.00 15:24:5500061505475TRLO0LSE
1723302.00 15:24:5500061505474TRLO0LSE
206303.50 15:30:0000061505740TRLO0LSE
1510303.50 15:30:0000061505739TRLO0LSE
501303.50 15:30:0000061505741TRLO0LSE
1498303.50 15:30:0000061505742TRLO0LSE
211303.00 15:39:3300061506146TRLO0LSE
411304.50 15:44:0800061506409TRLO0LSE
767304.50 15:44:0800061506408TRLO0LSE
468304.50 15:44:0800061506407TRLO0LSE
1632304.50 15:44:0800061506406TRLO0LSE
354304.50 15:44:0800061506405TRLO0LSE
1949305.00 15:50:5600061506631TRLO0LSE
1720304.50 15:50:5700061506633TRLO0LSE
310304.50 15:50:5700061506632TRLO0LSE
459305.00 16:02:4900061507300TRLO0LSE
32305.00 16:02:4900061507299TRLO0LSE
296305.00 16:02:4900061507298TRLO0LSE
300305.00 16:02:4900061507297TRLO0LSE
459305.00 16:02:4900061507296TRLO0LSE
602305.50 16:04:0500061507358TRLO0LSE
562305.50 16:04:0500061507357TRLO0LSE
542305.50 16:04:0500061507356TRLO0LSE
517305.50 16:04:0500061507355TRLO0LSE
257305.50 16:04:0500061507354TRLO0LSE
756305.50 16:04:0500061507353TRLO0LSE
551305.00 16:07:0700061507478TRLO0LSE
1358305.00 16:07:1800061507479TRLO0LSE
57304.00 16:22:1600061508229TRLO0LSE
319304.00 16:24:1400061508365TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.