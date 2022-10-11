Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Incubara Capital Corp. ("Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an investment agreement with S.T.A.R.S. VR LLC (S.T.A.R.S. VR) to develop a premium Virtual Reality 'VR' experience in cooperation with space industry experts, Hollywood producers and the Space Force Association.

The experience takes place in the near-future, and accurately reflects the challenges that space industry professionals will face as mankind begins its journey to the stars. The project has the full collaboration of the Space Force Association, as well as many award-winning entertainment industry professionals.

Jason Walsh, Founder of Incubara: "This is a significant milestone for Incubara and the first step in creating its VR/AR content and intellectual property portfolio through partnerships with established professionals in the space. The project is already generating significant cross-industry interest, and we believe it will push the boundaries of what defines a VR experience."

About Incubara Capital Corp.

Incubara Capital Corporation is a strategic capital partner that provides incubation, acceleration, early-stage funding and management support to Virtual Reality (VR) content creators and intellectual property (IP) holders.

We look to partner with the best-in-class organizations and individuals working in the creative and development fields of VR content. Our team is uniquely qualified to mentor our portfolio of VR IPs and experiences through the ideation, production, launch, and successful monetization of each project.

Incubara invests "more-than-capital" in our founders, and apply's industry expertise across all aspects of the VR industry, including building strategic partnerships, advising and implementing marketing strategies and helping to make each launch successful.

With over sixty years combined experience, our team brings in-depth industry knowledge to successfully complete, launch and monetize VR projects. Through its extensive network of creative producers, technical developers and marketing outlets, Incubara is able to provide capital and resources to companies looking to provide much needed high quality VR content to the rapidly expanding immersive reality industry.

