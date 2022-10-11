Transparency Market Research: Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market to Surpass US$ 7.8 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Rising utilization of collagen & gelatin in dietary supplements, nutricosmetics, and novel pharmaceutical preparations steering revenue growth; R&D on collagen-based novel drug delivery systems to create enormous prospects

Massive demand for gelatin among drug manufacturers and food processing industries due to vast therapeutic benefits; North America and Europe are remarkably lucrative collagen peptide and gelatin markets

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising application of collagen peptide & gelatin from nutraceutical and functional food manufacturers is driven by awareness of their beneficial health effects, and a rapidly expanding end-use industries will boost the collagen peptide and gelatin market size. An in-depth TMR study on the market dynamics found that wide commercialization of collagen-based supplements for skin care, particularly for treatment of premature aging, is fueling the prospects. The value of the collagen peptide and gelatin market was pegged at US$ 4.8 Bn in 2021.





Rise in utilization of collagen peptide & gelatin in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements has led to enormous opportunities for players in collagen peptide and gelatin market over the years. Stridently, collagen and gelatin have been extensively utilized in a wide variety of novel pharmaceutical preparations including capsules. Furthermore, the demand for collagen and gelatin has been rising from nutricosmetics manufacturers.

The market analysts observed that advancements in extraction methods and emerging new sources for collagen will boost the future market demand for collagen peptide and gelatin. Firms in collagen peptide and gelatin market are geared toward improving the quality of collagen-derived products with the objective of reducing the competition from substitutes such as collagen-rich foods.

Key Findings of Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Study

Demand from Pharmaceutical, Functional Food, and Nutricosmetics Manufacturers Underpins Vast Avenue: Firms in the pharmaceutical and food industries are keenly researching on harnessing the biocompatibility and other salient properties of collagen peptides and gelatin. Adoption of advanced characterization methods will fuel the prospects. Growing demand for collagen-based ingredients in skin and hair care products is generating substantial revenues to firms in collagen peptide and gelatin market.

Firms in the pharmaceutical and food industries are keenly researching on harnessing the biocompatibility and other salient properties of collagen peptides and gelatin. Adoption of advanced characterization methods will fuel the prospects. Growing demand for collagen-based ingredients in skin and hair care products is generating substantial revenues to firms in collagen peptide and gelatin market. Commercialization of Collagen-Based Novel Drug Delivery Systems Expanding Avenues: The past few years have witnessed extensive research on bone graft substitutes and in the development of innovative wound care products. The trends have broadened the revenue potential for companies engaged in novel drug delivery systems based on collagen. Additionally, bovine-based collagen has gathered traction for use in the treatment of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, thus enriching the prospects. The TMR study found that there is a massive demand for gelatin in protein-rich food products. Many leading players in collagen peptide and gelatin market are leaning on utilizing the therapeutic benefits of gelatin and collagen.

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Key Drivers

Worldwide, nutraceutical and functional foods are gathering steam among populations for staying healthy and combating aging-related diseases. This is a key driver of the collagen peptide and gelatin market.

Ongoing R&D in understanding bioactivities and biological effects of collagen and gelatin will generate lucrative avenues in collagen peptide and gelatin market

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to largest revenue generator in collagen peptide and gelatin market during the forecast period. Rising utilization of collagen and gelatin in novel pharmaceutical preparations and innovative drug delivery systems especially in the U.S. has generated sizable revenues to players in the regional market. Rapid pace of commercialization of collagen-based products in various industries will spur the growth prospects of the regional market. Advancements in extraction methods for gelatin and collagen will open up new growth frontiers for firms in collagen peptide and gelatin market in the region.

is projected to largest revenue generator in collagen peptide and gelatin market during the forecast period. Rising utilization of collagen and gelatin in novel pharmaceutical preparations and innovative drug delivery systems especially in the U.S. has generated sizable revenues to players in the regional market. Rapid pace of commercialization of collagen-based products in various industries will spur the growth prospects of the regional market. Advancements in extraction methods for gelatin and collagen will open up new growth frontiers for firms in collagen peptide and gelatin market in the region. Europe held a key market share in 2021, and is slated for a promising growth during the forecast period of 2022-2031. Introduction of a large number of collagen-based products has created a vast lucrative avenue for market players in the region.

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Competition Landscape

The TMR study has found that the presence of a large number of prominent players vying for sizable stakes in the collagen peptide and gelatin market has led to highly fragmented landscape.

Some of the key players are Tessenderlo Group, Gelnex, Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Gelnex, Norland Products, Inc., GELITA AG, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., BioCell Technology LLC, and Amicogen.

Collagen Peptide & Gelatin Market Segmentation

Product Type

Collagen Peptide



Gelatin

Source

Bovine



Porcine



Poultry



Marine



Others

Application

Pharmaceuticals



Food & Beverages



Cosmeceuticals



Nutraceuticals



Others

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

