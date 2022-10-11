

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices surged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from recent losses, as the dollar turned weak.



Concerns about growth contributed as well to increased demand for the safe-haven yellow metal.



Gold prices drifted lower earlier in the session as the dollar was slightly positive in the Asian session and the bond yields moved higher.



However, the dollar index dropped to 112.41 a little past noon, and was last seen hovering around 112.70, down more than 0.4% from the previous close.



Gold futures for December ended higher by $10.80 at $1,686.00 an ounce.



Silver futures for December ended down $0.128 at $19.487 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.4620 per pound, gaining $0.0315.



Traders also note the International Monetary Fund's latest World Economic Outlook report. In its report, the IMF has lowered the global growth projection for next year and warned that the world economy is set to witness more pain next year.



The global lender cut the growth projection for next year to 2.7% from 3.3%, while it retained the outlook for this year at 3.2% after a 6% expansion in 2021.



'This is the weakest growth profile since 2001 except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects significant slowdowns for the largest economies,' IMF said in the foreword to the latest World Economic Outlook report, released Tuesday.



Roughly a third of the world economy faces two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the lender said. 'In short, the worst is yet to come and, for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession.'



Investors now await U.S. inflation data and the minutes of the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, for more clarity on the U.S. rate hike path.



