

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Company (BA) on Tuesday announced deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2022.



The company said that it delivered 112 aircrafts in the third quarter and till date, 328 aircrafts have been sold during the year.



The company is set to provide detailed third quarter financial results on October 26.



