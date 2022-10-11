Presentation on Tuesday, October 25th at 1:00pm PT

Shelton, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Acme United (NYSE American: ACU), announced today that it will present at the 15th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 1:00PM PT (4:00 PM ET) at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Walter Johnsen, Chairman & CEO, will give the presentation.

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th. The investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Acme United Corporation

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, Med-Nap and Safety Made. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com.

Contact:

Paul G. Driscoll

Acme United Corporation

1 Waterview Drive

Shelton, CT 06484

Phone: (203) 254-6060

FAX: (203) 254-6521





