Dienstag, 11.10.2022
PR Newswire
11.10.2022 | 22:45
85 Leser
Jusan Technologies Ltd: Jusan Bank and parent company Jusan Technologies refute reports of links to former President Nursultan Nazarbayev

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, a number of articles were picked up by the press and media in Kazakhstan linking former President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Jusan Bank (the"Bank") and its London-based parent company, Jusan Technology Limited (UK) -- JTL. The articles alleged that Mr. Nazarbayev controls both the Bank and JTL.

The Bank wishes to state unequivocally that neither Mr. Nazarbayev nor any member of his family have any affiliation with Jusan Bank, its subsidiaries and its parent company, JTL. Neither are they shareholders, nor do they exercise any form of control over the Bank or JTL.

The ultimate purpose of Jusan Bank and its affiliated companies is to further educational goals for the creation of a prosperous Kazakhstan. Aside from reinvesting profits in order to develop Jusan's eco-system with technology-driven products and services that will improve customers' lives, the rest of the Bank's profits are directed to finance educational projects that meet international standards and benefit Kazakhstan's society at large.

In light of the above, Jusan Bank is committed to preserve its reputation, and will continue to correct any unjustified allegations.

Corporate Communications Service
Jusan Bank

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jusan-bank-and-parent-company-jusan-technologies-refute-reports-of-links-to-former-president-nursultan-nazarbayev-301646571.html

