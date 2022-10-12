Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market to Exhibit Revenue of US$ 68.95 Mn by 2032 Owing to Its Extensive Usage in Agriculture Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Centrifugal Pumps Market size is predicted to be valued at US$ 47.56 Billion by 2032. Monobloc pump Industry is expected to grow rapidly in below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The below 30Hp centrifugal water pump market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 5.3% over the course of the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market expected to reach US$ 37.1 million in 2022 to US$ 68.95 million in 2032. Sales of 30Hp centrifugal water pumps are increasing due to their high efficiency, which helps in cost cutting in agriculture both immediately and over the course of each unit's lifetime.





As a matter of fact, the largest portion of water consumption which is considered to be more than four-fifths of the Nile River is consumed by the agriculture sector. In the year 2016, there were around 3.8 million hectares of cultivable land available. Over 14% of the nation's GDP, or 256.9 billion Egyptian pounds, comes from agriculture. In addition to that, the rise in the population pool has increased the amount of water used for domestic purposes, which leads to higher sales of below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market

Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-eg-704

The below 30Hp centrifugal water pump market is predicted to expand owing to the surging investments in infrastructure and increased construction activities. Owing to the expansion of the water supply network and a surge in agriculture initiative operations, there is a rising demand for these water pumps. Over the assessment period, a phenomenal rise in demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient centrifugal water pumps can be seen attributing to the rising energy costs and increasing environmental consciousness among end users.

Key Takeaways

With the help of technological advancements, the performance of a below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump in the market is anticipated to bolster, making it efficiently usable in several downstream applications. Furthermore, they save a chunk of money by not put hefty investments and setting up supplementary equipment like pulsation dampeners.

Attributing to its corrosion-resistant design, the below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps efficiently operate in environments where conventional pumps degrade rapidly. Over the assessment period, the demand for below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps is likely to increase due to rising energy costs and increasing environmental consciousness among end users.

These pumps are massively used in several end-use industries that allow producers, distributors, and users of chemicals to transport a wide range of fluids under diverse conditions, including ones that would quickly destroy other pumps.

More than 50% of all the pumps sold around the globe are below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps. These pumps are majorly utilized in both small as well as large-scale industrial applications including power, wastewater treatment , and chemicals.

and chemicals. Over the projection period, a reasonable surge in the sales of below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps witnessed owing to their efficiency, which is ideal for home and agricultural applications. This is resulting in a surging need for new water sources all over the world.

As compared to various other pumping methods, below 30 Hp centrifugal chemical pumps have a good energy efficiency rating. Due to this, they have a big advantage over other pump designs in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market is massively consolidated, as prominent regional and local players account for a collective revenue share of around 70% of the total centrifugal water pump market in the country.

Key Players in Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market are Grundfos, KSB Pumps Ltd., Xylem Inc, Wilo SE, Flowserve Corporation, Calpeda S.p.A, Omega Egypt Co.

Have a conversation with Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-eg-704

More Insights into the Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market

The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps are mostly used in irrigation, according to the estimations, the expanding agricultural sector along with the surging amount of fertile land in nations such as Morocco, India Thailand, and Egypt, offer sizable prospects for the market since these countries have a strong agricultural economic background.

Sales of below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump is increasing owing to their robust construction endures throughout time. A variety of businesses turns to this kind of fluid transfer pump as their preferred option.

Key segments

By Application:

Industrial

Agriculture

Domestic

By Product:

Mini Pumps (0.5-30 HP)

Monobloc Pumps (0.5-30 HP)

Submersible Pumps (0.5-30 HP)

By Capacity:

0.5 Hp (minimum)

30 Hp (maximum)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/egypt-centrifugal-water-pump-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Centrifugal Pumps Market Size: Future Market Insights (FMI) projects centrifugal pumps market sales to increase at 4.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Self-Priming Centrifugal Pump Market Share: Volume Sales Of Self-Priming Centrifugal Pumps To Driven By Demand From Developed & Developing Regions Inclined Towards Waste And Water Management.

Sea Water Pumps Market Analysis: Sea Water Pumps Market anticipated growing at a moderate CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2028, totaling a valuation of over US$ 1.6 Bn by 2028.

Dewatering Pumps Market Demand: The dewatering pumps market expected to grow at year-on-year rate of 5.3%, reaching a value of about US$ 6.9 Bn by 2022.

Sea Water Injection Pumps Market Trends: Sea Water Injection Pumps Market: COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Global Industry Analysis 2020-2030.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.?

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA?

T: +1-845-579-5705?

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com??

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/below-30-hp-centrifugal-water-pump-market-to-exhibit-revenue-of-us-68-95-mn-by-2032-owing-to-its-extensive-usage-in-agriculture-sector--future-market-insights-inc-301646126.html