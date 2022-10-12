New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Nfinitymint, a Web 3.0 infrastructure provider for NFT commerce, has announced the appointment of Dennis Cai, previously the senior product manager of Crypto.com, to drive product integration and scalability of the platform.

Nfinitymint



Nfinitymint is a unique solution which offers scalable NFT creation and management engineered for simplicity and reliability.

Dennis Cai was previously responsible for managing new smart contract and NFT initiatives at Crypto.com, but this new role carries additional responsibilities including the development of new features to enable NFTs to find new commercial use cases.

Nfinitymint helps merchants create NFTs at scale and provides post-sale management and monetization tools, such as loyalty programs and ticketing throughout the entire NFT lifecycle.

Lyv Zhong, CFO of Nfinitymint says: "We see imminent traction among beauty and fashion influencers as they look to monetize their IP value through creating tiered memberships and building communities based on blockchain technology."

Zhong continued: "NFTs are here to shape a better creator economy for the influencers who have contributed content to Web 2.0 platforms."

About Nfinitymint

Nfinitymint allows its users to create, publish, and promote their NFT collections with minimum hassle, enabling them to manage their native community effortlessly.

Influencers and brands can use the "unlockable" feature to airdrop special perks and upsell additional goods and services based on their issued NFTs.

The company was founded by a team of financial and tech professionals from top hedge funds and internet companies such as Millennium, Goldman Sachs, Crypto.com, Tencent, and Huobi.

