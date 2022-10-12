Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Statement

Press release: Leonteq statement on recent media article and business update



PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ STATEMENT ON RECENT MEDIA ARTICLE AND BUSINESS UPDATE

Zurich, 12 October 2022 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR In an article published on 10 October 2022, allegations were made concerning two Leonteq issued products distributed by a company based in the BVI, vaguely referring to potential tax evasion or money laundering by third parties. The assertion was made that Leonteq should have reported those transactions to the relevant authorities and that a special investigation conducted into this matter was not sufficiently independent. Leonteq strongly refutes these allegations, which were first raised internally in 2021 and were thoroughly investigated by Leonteq's Compliance department. This investigation found no evidence that would corroborate the suspicions raised. In addition to the internal investigation, Leonteq's Board of Directors mandated an independent EY team to carry out a special investigation. The decision to commission EY was taken against the background of Leonteq's then ongoing tender process to renew its external audit mandate, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers, in order not to conflict accountancy firms participating in the tender process (including Deloitte later elected as external auditor by shareholders). EY, as Leonteq's internal auditor, did not participate in the tender, and the separate EY team performing the special investigation was operating autonomously. EY's special investigation confirmed that "with respect to all relevant trades, no indication exists that would justify the allegations of money laundering or tax evasion". Furthermore, both internal and external legal and compliance specialists concluded that there was no basis upon which the filing of a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) would be warranted. It is important to note that Leonteq's distribution partners are third-party financial intermediaries who must comply with laws and regulations applicable to their business, including anti-money laundering rules, as well as the distribution agreements agreed with Leonteq. If Leonteq detects a breach thereof, it takes immediate appropriate action, while the distribution partners remain responsible for their adherence to applicable requirements. Leonteq has a strict zero tolerance policy regarding non-compliant business behaviour, and its management and Board of Directors remain strongly committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and compliance. At the same time, Leonteq remains focused on the diligent and disciplined execution of its Growth Strategy 2026. Business update Following its strong results in the first half of 2022, Leonteq continued to maintain a prudent approach to risk management and saw its trading result continue to compensate for subdued client demand in the second half of the year to date. Leonteq is thus on track to meet its previously announced guidance of exceeding the prior year's record group net profit of CHF 155.7 million (EPS of CHF 8.47) for the full-year 2022. CONTACT Media Relations +41 58 800 1844 media@leonteq.com Investor Relations +41 58 800 1855 investorrelations@leonteq.com LEONTEQ Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. 