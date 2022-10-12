Turn any area into a high-quality collaboration space with Yamaha's video collaboration systems.

Yamaha Corporation releases "CS-800" and "CS-500" video collaboration systems that enable on-demand video conferencing in a variety of workspaces with the latest in speaking tracking technology.

[Overview]

The new "CS-800" and "CS-500" combine Yamaha's original audio processing technology with the latest in intelligent video technology to automatically recognize the conference space and participants, the "SoundCap Eye", and "find" the voice of speakers with the newly developed Hexa-Microphone. Both provide a frictionless and excellent calling experience by collecting sound and automatically adjusting the video and audio according to each unique setting.

CS-800 is an all-in-one system that integrates the microphone, speaker, camera and video output (HDMI) required for remote conference into one device, while CS-500 includes the microphone, camera and video output (HDMI), while utilizing the speaker of the connected display (or other Yamaha or 3rd party speaker). Various installation methods are available such as tabletop, wall hanging, and display mounting using the optional mounting accessories. The CS-800 and CS-500 have also passed Zoom's comprehensive testing and has been certified as a Zoom Rooms hardware device, confirming a reliable and seamless collaboration experience for users.

[Key Features]

1. SoundCap EyeTM enables open space remote communication by "finding" and capturing voice clearly.

Yamaha CS-800 and CS-500 come with a new technology "SoundCap Eye" that utilizes the high-accuracy positioning information from the camera to capture only the voice of the speakers. Meanwhile, the newly-developed "Hexa-Microphone" utilizes beamforming to capture the voice and provide a clear signal even in noisy environments. Together, the SoundCap Eye and Hexa-microphone sounds are optimized by the CS-800 and CS-500's automatic tuning functions to deliver an adjusted and appropriate volume to the far end. By analyzing the sound environment and optimizing both microphone and speaker condition, users can experience high-quality online collaboration without having to consider the environment at various spaces in the office.

2. Smart Framing feature automatically adjusts camera frame for smooth communication

The built-in 4K camera in the Yamaha CS-800 and CS-500 not only provides a clear visual to the other party of online meetings, but also tracks the faces of meeting participants analyzed by AI. The two units utilize a wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of 120 °. Wide-angle lenses can capture all meeting participants in the camera frame by shooting the whole space, but it can be difficult to tell participants expressions as each participant's face becomes small. The two new Video Collaboration Systems are equipped with "Smart Framing" that uses the detected participants' locations, determined by the Hexa-microphone, to capture and zoom the appropriate speakers that should be shown to the partner on the other end of the online meeting. By harmonizing the camera and audio with up-to-date technology, Yamaha CS-800 and CS-500 provide true communication that delivers passion and emotion in online meetings.

3. Easy Launch designed for everyone to communicate smartly, quickly and easily

Yamaha CS-800 and CS-500 include an "Auto-Wake up" and "User Guide" function that automatically turns on the display and shows how to start the meeting when users walk into the meeting space. Yamaha CS-800 and CS-500 also have one cable connection that simplifies online collaboration by only connecting one cable to the users' laptop.

*CS-800 and CS-500 will be available from December 2022, starting in Europe.

