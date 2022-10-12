Proposed Placing and Open Offer, Delisting & AQSE -4

DJ Proposed Placing and Open Offer, Delisting & AQSE Admission, Capital Reorganisation and Board Appointments

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Proposed Placing and Open Offer, Delisting & AQSE Admission, Capital Reorganisation and Board Appointments 12-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 October 2022

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group")

Proposed Placing and Open Offer, Delisting & AQSE Admission, Capital Reorganisation

and

Board Appointments

OTAQ, a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP2.00 million by way of a firm placing of 50,000,000 New Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price of 4 pence per share. The Company also announces that Shareholders are to be offered the opportunity to participate in an Open Offer at the same Issue Price all conditional, inter alia, upon the approval of Shareholders at a forthcoming General Meeting.

The Proposals today announced comprise:

-- a Fundraising to raise gross proceeds of up to GBP3.60 million as described below

-- the cancellation of the Company's listing to the Official List and application for the admission of theNew Ordinary Shares to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

-- a Capital Reorganisation to reduce the nominal value of the Existing Share Capital of the Company from 15pence for each Existing Ordinary Share to 1 penny for each New Ordinary Share, conditional on AQSE Admission

-- the appointment to the Board of Harald Rotsch as Chief Technology Officer and Giles Clifford asNon-Executive Director

In each case, the Proposals are subject to the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting and are conditional on AQSE Admission. A Circular, which will provide further details of the Proposals and include a notice convening the General Meeting, is expected to be sent to Shareholders later today and will be available on the Company's website at www.otaq.com.

Dowgate Capital Limited ("Dowgate") is acting as Financial Adviser, proposed AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker in connection with the Proposals. Dowgate is not underwriting the Fundraising.

Fundraising

The Company is seeking to raise gross proceeds of up to GBP3.60 million pursuant to a Placing to institutional and other investors, an Open Offer to Qualifying Shareholders and a Broker Option, all at an Issue Price of 4 pence per New Ordinary Share.

OTAQ will use the net proceeds of the Fundraising to strengthen the balance sheet and support the Group through its planned next stage of growth, further developing its portfolio of innovative technologies targeting the global aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. The Company already has a strong portfolio of products and is pursuing organic and acquisitive growth opportunities that will enhance reach and underpin further revenue growth as the Company progresses towards profitability.

The Company has raised gross proceeds of GBP2.00 million through a firm placing of 50,000,000 Placing Shares and has also made available to Dowgate up to a further 10,000,000 Placing Shares via a Broker Option, which may be allocated by Dowgate and at its discretion, to prospective investors who wish to subscribe for New Ordinary Shares on the same terms as under the firm placing. Full exercise of the Broker Option would raise additional gross proceeds of GBP0.40 million. The Open Offer to raise gross proceeds of up to GBP1.20 million will provide Qualifying Shareholders an opportunity to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 30,206,441 Open Offer Shares on the basis of:

4 (Four) Open Offer Shares for every 5 (Five) Existing Ordinary Shares,

held by the Shareholder on 11 October 2022, being the Record Date.

Additionally, subscribers for New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing (including under the Broker Option) and the Open Offer will receive:

1 (One) Placing Warrant for every 4 (Four) New Ordinary Shares,

exercisable at 12 pence per New Ordinary Share and expiring on the second anniversary of the date of AQSE Admission.

Certain Directors have indicated they intend to take up their entitlement under the Open Offer, and also intend to apply for further shares through the Excess Application Facility (but conditional upon satisfaction of the conditions related to the Open Offer). The total proceeds of such participation, should the Directors receive their application under the Excess Application Facility in full, will amount to approximately GBP76,000. Further details are set out below.

The Issue Price of 4 pence represents a discount of 57.9 per cent. to the closing mid market price of 9.5 pence per ordinary share on 11 October 2022, the last practicable date prior to the announcement of the Open Offer. Further details of the Fundraising are set out below.

Delisting & AQSE Admission

Further to the Fundraising, the Company intends to cancel its listing to the standard segment of the Official List and trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange and has applied to Aquis Stock Exchange for the Enlarged Share Capital to be listed on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market. Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the intended Delisting. Therefore, it is expected that admission of the Existing Ordinary Shares will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on the AQSE Growth Market at 8.00 a.m. on 9 November 2022 and would occur simultaneously with the Delisting becoming effective. Further details of the Delisting & AQSE Admission are set out below.

Capital Reorganisation

The Company's Existing Ordinary Shares have a nominal value of 15 pence per share. Under the Companies Act 2006, the Company is unable to issue new ordinary shares at less than the nominal value of those ordinary shares. Given that the Issue Price is 4 pence per share, the Company is therefore required to undertake a Capital Reorganisation to reduce the nominal value of the Existing Ordinary Shares from 15 pence per share to 1 penny per share. The New Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Fundraising will accordingly have a nominal value of 1 penny per share. Further details of the Capital Reorganisation are set out below.

Board Appointments

The Board is pleased to appoint to the Board Harald (Harry) Rotsch as Chief Technology Officer and Giles Clifford as Non-Executive Director. Further details of the Board appointments are set out below.

Set out below in Appendix I is an adapted extract from the draft Circular that is proposed to be sent to Shareholders later today. The final form Circular, containing the terms and conditions of the Open Offer and Notice of General Meeting is expected to be sent to Shareholders and published on the Company's website later today.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in the text of this announcement are defined in Appendix III and the expected timetable of the principal events is set out in Appendix II.

Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer of OTAQ, said:

"Through proprietary engineering and via acquisition, OTAQ has created a skill base and leading portfolio of products with significant growth potential. We see opportunities for these technologies within the global aquaculture, geotracking and offshore sectors where applied innovation gives significant safety, productivity, welfare and competitive advantage opportunities to customers.

"These three target sectors of aquaculture, geotracking and offshore have shared characteristics to enable technology transfer and access to a global customer base which has very exciting potential.

"With a strengthened Board and balance sheet we look forward to building a profitable and cash generative business."

Appendix I - Extracts from the Circular

Introduction

The Company has today announced that it is seeking to raise up to approximately GBP3.60 million to strengthen its balance sheet and support the Company through its planned next stage of growth.

The Company has raised GBP2.00 million before expenses through a firm placing of 50,000,000 New Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price of 4 pence per share. The Company has also announced that it is offering Qualifying Shareholders the opportunity (subject to satisfaction of the Conditions) to subscribe for up to a further 30,206,441 New Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price by offering the opportunity to participate in the Open Offer on the basis of:

4 (Four) Open Offer Shares for every 5 (Five) Existing Ordinary Shares then held

The Fundraising is conditional upon (a) completion of the Capital Reorganisation (details of which are set out below); (b) passing of the Resolutions (details of which are set out below); (c) the Placing becoming unconditional in all respects; and (d) completion of the Delisting and the AQSE Admission becoming effective by 8.00 a.m. on 9 November 2022 (or such later time and date not being later than 8.00 a.m. on 22 November 2022 as the Company may decide) (together the "Conditions"). If fully subscribed, the Open Offer will raise a further approximately GBP1.20 million before expenses. Qualifying Shareholders are able to apply for more than their entitlement under the Open Offer and to the extent that other Shareholders do not take up their Basic Entitlement under the Open Offer, then Excess Applications will be satisfied in full or in part, subject to the maximum issue of 30,206,441 New Ordinary Shares available under the Open Offer.

The Company has also made available to Dowgate up to a further 10,000,000 New Ordinary Shares through a Broker Option, which may be allocated by Dowgate to investors who wish to subscribe for New Ordinary Shares on the same terms as the Placing Shares which have been placed firm under the Placing and Open Offer, if further demand requires. Full exercise of the Broker Option would raise an additional GBP0.40 million before expenses.

Additionally, investors subscribing for New Ordinary Shares under the Fundraising will also receive 1 (One) Warrant for every 4 (Four) New Ordinary Shares subscribed for (but rounding down to the nearest whole number of Warrants), each Warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one New Ordinary Share at a price of 12 pence per share up to the second anniversary of the date of AQSE Admission.

Further details of the Placing, Open Offer and Broker Option are set out in below.

The Company will require further share authorities to allot the Placing Shares and Open Offer Shares for cash, and to grant the Warrants, and to disapply pre-emption rights under sections 551 and 571 of the Act.

Accordingly, the Fundraising is conditional, inter alia on the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 7 November 2022, a summary of which is set out below.

The Company's Existing Ordinary Shares have a nominal value of 15 pence per share. Under the Companies Act the Company is unable to issue new shares at less than the nominal value of those shares. Given that the Issue Price is set at 4 pence per share, the Company is required to undertake a Capital Reorganisation, so that the nominal value of each New Ordinary Share to be issued pursuant to the Open Offer and Placing will be less than the Issue Price, details of which are set out below. The Capital Reorganisation is also subject to the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting and is conditional upon the AQSE Admission.

The Company has also today announced that it will delist its Existing Ordinary Shares from the Official List and cancel the trading of its Existing Ordinary Shares on the Main Market and that it has applied to Aquis Stock Exchange for the Enlarged Share Capital to be listed on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market. The Delisting and the AQSE Admission are expected to take place on 9 November 2022. Details of such Delisting and the AQSE Admission are set out below.

Conditional on AQSE Admission, Harald Rotsch and Giles Clifford will join the Board as Chief Technology Officer and a Non-Executive Director, respectively. Further details are set out below.

Background

OTAQ listed on the standard segment of the Official List and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2020 following the reverse takeover of Hertsford Capital plc. Since flotation, it has since completed the acquisition of the business and assets of ROS Technology Limited ("ROS Technology") and two strategic equity investments into Blue Lion Labs Limited ("Blue Lion Labs") and Minnowtech LLC ("Minnowtech"), broadening the Company's operations beyond its core aquaculture activities. The Company's prime focus remains the provision of technology services to the aquaculture sector, which includes the production and sale of acoustic deterrent devices ("ADDs") primarily for the fish farming sector, as well as technologies to support shrimp farming and to monitor and manage water quality more widely across the sector. Outside of aquaculture, OTAQ has developed new innovative applications for its technologies including wider ocean monitoring and communication operations, primarily for the offshore energy sector, and geotracking device technologies with a wide range of potential work-safety and sports applications.

As previously announced, the deployment of the Company's ADD product, which provides a deterrent to seals and sea lions and reduces attacks on marine fish farming sites, into the UK market has been suspended following the announcement of the Marine Scotland Review (defined below) and the subsequent impact on ADD revenues resulting from the Group's key customers giving notice on ADDs operating in Scotland, required the Board to take mitigating actions which necessitated the commencement of a reorientation of the Company's operations. The Company does continue to deploy its ADD product to certain customers outside the UK. Accordingly, the results for the year ended 31 March 2022 reflected a mixed outcome for the Group, characterised by a significant upswing in activity for the Offshore business (formerly called the Offshore and Connectors business) and encouraging growth in activity and commercial gains within the Geotracking Devices business (formerly called the Technology and R&D division), offset by disruption to the ADD business.

The Board has concluded that the Group should refocus away from the ADD business and instead work hard to commercialise its strong pipeline of new products. Initial feedback on the new product offering has been positive, and the Board is focused on building a profitable and cash generative business by concentrating on what it now views as its core growth business activities, being the supply of the key hardware in Minnowtech's shrimp biomass solution, plankton detection, water quality monitoring and geotracking devices. However, in order to complete the reorientation, the Group is required to undertake a further refinancing. The Circular sets out the steps that the Group is taking, including the Fundraising and the proposed move from the Official List to the AQSE Growth Market and related matters, in order to give the Group and all stakeholders a committed and stable foundation upon which to execute the growth initiatives.

These matters will require the approval of Shareholders and this is explained in full below. A General Meeting is to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 7 November 2022 for the purpose of seeking such approvals. A notice convening the General Meeting, at which the Resolutions will be proposed, is set out in the Circular which is expected to be sent to Shareholders and published on the Company's website later today.

Future Strategy

Through three recent strategic investments and additional multi-year supply agreements, the Group is developing adjacent technologies to take advantage of a number of growth initiatives that will significantly broaden the Group's product portfolio in the global marine aquaculture sector and facilitate entry and growth into the geotracking devices sector. Consequently, OTAQ is refocusing its operations to become a highly innovative technology company with three divisions that operate in various geographies globally: Aquaculture, Geotracking Devices and Offshore.

Aquaculture

Shrimp Biomass

In conjunction with Minnowtech, OTAQ has completed the development of an innovative and custom-designed sonar technology that scans shrimp in ponds with the results being used to inform statistical predictive algorithms which in turn produce highly accurate pond count results for shrimp farmers. As far as the Company and Minnowtech are aware, this is the only system currently in development using this method which has been designed to estimate total shrimp count in each pond using in situ measurement producing a critical data set for shrimp farmers that would otherwise rely on time-consuming and error-prone methods. Trial results have been highly positive with count accuracy believed to be in excess of 90 per cent. on average meaning shrimp farmers have significantly better information relating to feed strategies and forecasting of future stock requirements.

To date, 117 prototype units have been sold to Minnowtech for trials with potential customers in shrimp ponds in key target markets. Minnowtech is viewed as a key growth area with an initial estimated target market size of GBP24 million, based on the number estimated shrimp ponds in target markets.

Live Plankton Analysis

Through its collaboration with Blue Lion Labs in Canada, the Group have developed AI software which monitors water quality by identifying phytoplankton which enables farmers to take immediate mitigating actions as required. Research and development has centred on accelerating the commercialisation of the phytoplankton detection technology with field trials now having commenced. Phytoplankton can lead to "harmful algal blooms", which is a growing issue and leads to major disease challenges for finfish farmers generally. It is estimated the global aquaculture industry suffers annual losses in the billions due to events such as harmful algal blooms. Early detection of this problem will not only allow farmers to deploy their defence systems earlier but also inform feeding and harvesting decisions to markedly reduce the losses and improve overall finfish welfare.

To date, 14 development systems have been deployed at customer sites in Scotland, Chile and Ireland with prototype versions are expected to be installed in January 2023. The Board is confident that these trial sites will convert to commercial contracts with the initial target market estimated to be in the region of GBP24 million in the Company's target markets.

Water Quality Monitoring

Monitoring the quality of finfish cage water is an important factor in increasing yields and improving fish welfare. An additional key aquaculture product for the Group, the water quality monitoring solution has been designed and developed by a third party. OTAQ is close to finalising an exclusive supply agreement with the third party to white label the product and sell it into its target markets. This solution is designed to report and record oxygen levels, salinity and temperature through a dashboard interface helping finfish farmers monitor fish welfare and inform decisions around improving fish health. In Chile it is a regulatory requirement to carry out water quality monitoring and reporting.

Following early commercial success in Chile and Scotland, the Board believes there is an initial estimated potential market of GBP32 million in target territories based on a rental model.

Acoustic Deterrent Device

Historically the Company's main aquaculture sales have been derived from its ADD product (branded as Sealfence), which uses acoustic technology to deter seal and sea lion predators from fish farming sites. OTAQ has delivered and installed over 1,300 ADD devices worldwide to date. However, in 2020, Marine Scotland announced a review of ADD use in connection with the operation of the European Protected Species ("EPS") regulations related to the use of ADDs within Scottish waters (the "Marine Scotland Review"). The Company previously announced that the trial programme for the Company's ADDs with Marine Scotland has concluded but the Board now believe it is unlikely that fish farmers will make applications for EPS licences required to use its ADDs. For this reason, the Group is not actively pursuing the ADD market in Scotland.

Nevertheless, there remains opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway, and the Group continues to make progress on these projects, including additional ADD deployment in Chile and ADD trials in Australia. The Board is aware that the regulatory position relating to use of ADDs in Chile is currently being assessed and is working with the Chilean regulator for fisheries and aquaculture, in assisting them in understanding the risk of ADD use to predators and marine mammals in the vicinity of fish farms.

The Group is now demonstrably fulfilling its previously stated intention to deploy a range of sophisticated products designed to overcome many production and environmental challenges in the aquaculture industry. The next phase of development for these solutions will be the creation of common databases and the development of management information reporting and dashboards to help improve customer communication and productivity.

Geotracking Devices

Following the acquisition of ROS Technology's trade and assets in November 2020, the Group has developed highly accurate personnel and asset tracking products for use in sports tracking events and the railway industry.

Railway personnel and asset safety

Through engagement with rail design and safety consultants, Track Tracker Limited ("Track Tracker"), the Group have designed and developed a product that utilises Track Tracker's integrated geofencing software to provide reliable, continuous and precise positional accuracy tracking of maintenance personnel and railway assets in use in busy, hazardous, and often complex on-track and trackside locations. The Company recently announced its first contract for the supply of an initial batch of 40 devices with further orders expected following successful on-site operations.

The Board believes there to be an estimated initial target market size of GBP13 million through its relationship with Track Tracker and there have been initial positive enquiries including issuance of a product acceptance certificate of the personnel safety device.

Sports trackers

OTAQ's high precision sports tracking technology was fully commercialised in 2021 and is viewed as more accessible and cost-effective due to it being deployable without the need for costly additional infrastructure compared to the alternatives on the market. The Group is continuing to broaden the applications for this technology through the development of prototypes and the completion of successful field trials where recently over 500 trackers were deployed for a major motorcycling event.

The Board expects further significant orders of its sports tracking devices through its ongoing relationship with NTT Limited ("NTT"). The technology is generating high interest and will have a wider roll out to similar racing events, providing increased visibility and live-streaming of competitor positioning.

The Board are also of the view that there are potential further applications and market opportunities for the technology within the seafood industry, particularly in relation to the fishing industry in Chile.

Offshore

The Group's strategy also incorporates the development of new products for deployment in the energy support services sector. The development of new technologies in this division permits cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena which the Group is now beginning to exploit. OTAQ is continuously developing and improving its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers who have decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. The Group produces a range of marine technology products for offshore industries, supplying customers around the world including subsea oil and gas, remotely operated vehicle operations, commercial diving and oceanographic research, with growth opportunities in the offshore renewables sector. OTAQ specialises in subsea leak and cement detection, laser measurement systems, underwater imagery and telemetry solutions, as well as subsea survey solutions. The Group has completed development and sale of two Lander products, intended for use with seabed geophysical surveys, and it is expected further Lander sales will be made.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry leading solution for fluorescence based underwater leak detection and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of contracts. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement systems is one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems of its type available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

The Offshore business operates in international oil and gas markets with major customers including Expro and Amphenol for its underwater connectors products and Oceaneering, Technip and Subsea 7 for its OceanSense rental business, with the rental business remaining significantly cash generative.

When completed, the reorientation process aims to be the route through which OTAQ would become a simplified, profitable, and cash generative business. These are exciting times as the Group commences commercialisation of its strong pipeline of new products and opportunities by focusing on its core growth business activities, being the supply of the key hardware in Minnowtech's shrimp biomass solution, plankton detection, water quality monitoring and geotracking devices in order to accelerate the growth into these large and attractive markets.

Current Trading and Outlook

The Board anticipates that the Group's revenues for the year to 31 March 2023 will principally derive from the Offshore and ADD divisions until the Group's new aquaculture and geotracking devices products have achieved significant levels of customer acquisition.

The Company expects first half revenue to be ahead of the same period last year with a positive EBITDA, compared to the H1 FY22 GBP0.2 million EBITDA loss.

The Company's second half performance is dependent on new orders for its shrimp biomass sonars from Minnowtech and new orders from Track Tracker and NTT for its geotracking devices. Discussions with Minnowtech, NTT and Track Tracker have been held and the Company is optimistic new orders will be received. The Company is also optimistic that current trials of its live plankton analysis system at various sites with customers will develop and convert to commercial contracts in 2023.

Delisting and AQSE Admission

The Company's Existing Ordinary Shares are listed on the Standard Segment of the Official List and were admitted to listing and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2020. However, the Board recognises that, due to the Company's reduced market capitalisation, the cost and complexity of that listing can no longer be justified. Accordingly, it is in the interests of Shareholders that the Company should apply to cancel its listing on the Official List and trading on the Main Market of its Existing Ordinary Shares and apply to Aquis Stock Exchange for the admission to trading of its New Ordinary Shares on the AQSE Growth Market. This may also have certain tax benefits for some investors.

The Board has carefully considered the position including the following:

-- the AQSE Growth Market is specifically designed for smaller companies, with a less onerous regulatoryregime, and has an established reputation with investors and is an internationally recognised market;

-- the AQSE Growth Market should offer greater flexibility with regard to certain corporate transactions,enabling the Company to agree and execute certain transactions more quickly and cost effectively than a company onthe Official List; and

-- companies whose shares trade on the AQSE Growth Market are deemed to be unquoted for certain purposes ofUK taxation, including possibly being eligible for relief from inheritance tax. Furthermore, stamp duty is notpayable on the transfer of shares that are traded on the AQSE Growth Market and not listed on any other market.

Accordingly, the Board considers that the AQSE Growth Market is a more appropriate market for the Company at this time and accordingly, the Company will apply for the cancellation of its listing on the standard listing segment of the Official List on 12 October 2022. Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the intended Delisting. Consequently, it is expected that admission of the Existing Ordinary Shares will become effective and that dealings of the New Ordinary Shares will commence on the AQSE Growth Market at 8.00 a.m. on 9 November 2022 and would occur simultaneously with the Delisting becoming effective.

Further details of the consequences of the Delisting and the AQSE Admission are set out in Part II (Information on Delisting and AQSE Admission) of the Circular.

Capital Reorganisation

The Company's Existing Ordinary Shares are presently trading on the Main Market at a price which is below the nominal value of the Existing Ordinary Shares. The Companies Act prohibits a company from issuing shares at a discount to the nominal or par value of its shares. Therefore, in order to ensure that the Placing and Open Offer can be carried out and the Broker Option exercised, it is necessary to effect the Capital Reorganisation to reduce the nominal value of the Company's Existing Ordinary Shares.

The Directors therefore propose to effect the Capital Reorganisation on the following basis:

-- each of the Existing Ordinary Shares of 15 pence each will be subdivided into and reclassified as one NewOrdinary Share and one Deferred Share;

-- each New Ordinary Share will be an ordinary share in the capital of the Company with a nominal value ofone (1) pence and having those rights set out in the Amended Articles (as defined below);

-- each Deferred Share will be a deferred share in the capital of the Company with a nominal value offourteen (14) pence and having those rights set out in the Amended Articles. The intention is that Deferred Shareswould be cancelled in due course following a court approved reduction of capital or other means, if available; and

-- the Company's articles of association require to be amended to include certain provisions includingrelating to the Deferred Shares (the "Amended Articles").

The Amended Articles

The proposed Capital Reorganisation will necessitate certain alterations to the Company's existing Articles of Association ("Existing Articles"). Alteration of the Existing Articles is proposed as Resolution 2 and the alterations, including establishing the Deferred Shares and setting out the limited rights proposed for the Deferred Shares, are reflected in the changes to the Existing Articles.

The New Ordinary Shares created upon implementation of the Capital Reorganisation will have the same rights as the Existing Ordinary Shares including voting, dividend, return of capital and other rights, save that their nominal value will be GBP0.01 per share as opposed to GBP0.15 per share. Existing Ordinary Share certificates will remain valid following the Capital Reorganisation.

The Deferred Shares will not have any voting rights and will not carry any entitlement to attend general meetings of the Company; nor will they be admitted to either the Main Market, the AQSE Growth Market or any other market. They will carry only a right to participate in any return of capital to the extent of GBP0.01 but only after shareholders have received GBP1,000,000 per New Ordinary Share. In addition, they will not carry any right to participate in any dividend or other distribution. In each case a payment, on a return of capital, to any one holder of Deferred Shares shall satisfy the payment required. The Company will be authorised at any time to effect a transfer of the Deferred Shares without reference to the holders thereof and for no consideration pursuant to and in accordance with the Companies Act. Accordingly, the Deferred Shares will, for all practical purposes, be valueless and it is the Board's intention, at an appropriate time, to have the Deferred Shares cancelled, whether through an application to the Companies Court or otherwise in accordance with the Companies Act. No share certificates will be issued for the Deferred Shares.

The draft Amended Articles proposed, along with a set highlighting the alterations and comparing the Amended Articles with the Existing Articles, are available for inspection by Shareholders until the conclusion of the General Meeting on the Company's website, www.otaq.com.

In summary, it is proposed that each Existing Ordinary Share of 15 pence in the capital of the Company will be subdivided and converted into 1 New Ordinary Share and 1 Deferred Share. This will result in 37,758,052 New Ordinary Shares and 37,758,052 Deferred Shares being in issue immediately following the Capital Reorganisation but before the issue of New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing, Open Offer and Broker Option.

The Placing, Open Offer, Broker Option and Warrants

Placing and Open Offer

The Company is proposing to raise, assuming the satisfaction of the Conditions and the issue of the maximum number of New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing (including the Broker Option as detailed below) and Open Offer, gross proceeds of approximately GBP3.60 million (before expenses) by the issue of up to 90,206,441 New Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price, being 4 pence per New Ordinary Share. The New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing do not qualify for participation in the Open Offer.

Subject to satisfaction of the conditions set out below and in Part III of the Circular, Qualifying Shareholders on the register of members at 6.00 p.m. on 11 October 2022 are being given the opportunity to subscribe for Open Offer Shares at the Issue Price pro rata to their holdings of Existing Ordinary Shares on the Record Date to raise up to an amount of approximately GBP1.20 million (before expenses) on the basis of:

4 (Four) Open Offer Shares for every 5 (Five) Existing Ordinary Shares then held

Those Shareholders who wish to apply for additional shares may do so through the Excess Application Facility, details of which are set out in Part III of the Circular.

The Excess Application Facility enables Qualifying Shareholders to apply for any number of Open Offer Shares, provided they have taken up their Basic Entitlement in full, up to the total number of Open Offer Shares being offered (less their Basic Entitlement).

The Placing Shares and Open Offer Shares, when issued fully paid, will rank pari passu in all respects with the New Ordinary Shares resulting from the Capital Reorganisation of the Existing Ordinary Shares including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared in respect of such New Ordinary Shares by reference to a record date falling after the date of issue of the Placing Shares and Open Offer Shares.

Application is being made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and it is expected that the AQSE Admission will become effective and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on 9 November 2022.

The Placing and the Open Offer are conditional upon Delisting and AQSE Admission becoming effective by 8.00 a.m. on 9 November 2022 or such later time and date as the Company and Dowgate may agree, being no later than 8.00 a.m. on 22 November 2022. In the event that this condition is not satisfied by the requisite time, the Placing and the Open Offer will not proceed. In such circumstances, application monies will be returned at the applicant's risk without payment of interest, as soon as practicable thereafter.

Fractions of Open Offer Shares will not be allotted; instead, each Qualifying Shareholder's entitlement under the Open Offer will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Open Offer Shares. Qualifying Shareholders with holdings of Existing Ordinary Shares in both certificated and uncertificated form will be treated as having separate holdings for the purpose of calculating the Open Offer Entitlements.

