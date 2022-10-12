DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 October 2022 it purchased a total of 299,587 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased 179,587 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8610 GBP0.7550 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8380 GBP0.7410 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8528 GBP0.7485

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 688,525,160 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,379 0.850 XDUB 08:28:55 00026934172TRDU1 5,907 0.8430 XDUB 08:33:41 00026934215TRDU1 2,107 0.8380 XDUB 08:49:55 00026934394TRDU1 218 0.8420 XDUB 09:05:33 00026934462TRDU1 1,556 0.8460 XDUB 09:10:16 00026934471TRDU1 732 0.8460 XDUB 09:10:16 00026934470TRDU1 606 0.8460 XDUB 09:10:16 00026934469TRDU1 6,996 0.8460 XDUB 09:10:16 00026934468TRDU1 2,302 0.8460 XDUB 09:10:16 00026934467TRDU1 2,536 0.8460 XDUB 09:31:59 00026934630TRDU1 759 0.850 XDUB 10:30:29 00026935011TRDU1 300 0.850 XDUB 10:30:29 00026935010TRDU1 4,484 0.850 XDUB 10:30:29 00026935009TRDU1 3,000 0.850 XDUB 10:30:29 00026935008TRDU1 201 0.850 XDUB 10:30:29 00026935007TRDU1 115 0.850 XDUB 10:30:29 00026935006TRDU1 3,000 0.850 XDUB 10:30:29 00026935005TRDU1 4,570 0.8490 XDUB 10:30:29 00026935004TRDU1 2,503 0.850 XDUB 10:30:29 00026935003TRDU1 2,318 0.850 XDUB 10:30:29 00026935002TRDU1 748 0.8450 XDUB 11:04:21 00026935272TRDU1 4,445 0.8440 XDUB 11:06:58 00026935280TRDU1 2,486 0.8440 XDUB 11:06:58 00026935278TRDU1 4,392 0.8450 XDUB 11:06:58 00026935277TRDU1 955 0.8450 XDUB 11:35:06 00026935643TRDU1 1,294 0.8450 XDUB 11:35:06 00026935642TRDU1 1,463 0.8450 XDUB 11:52:45 00026935733TRDU1 88 0.8450 XDUB 11:52:45 00026935732TRDU1 14 0.8450 XDUB 11:52:45 00026935731TRDU1 3,618 0.8450 XDUB 11:52:53 00026935738TRDU1 295 0.8450 XDUB 11:52:53 00026935737TRDU1 5,081 0.8450 XDUB 11:52:53 00026935736TRDU1 265 0.8480 XDUB 12:30:15 00026935881TRDU1 476 0.8480 XDUB 12:30:15 00026935880TRDU1 265 0.8480 XDUB 12:30:15 00026935879TRDU1 1,141 0.8480 XDUB 12:30:15 00026935878TRDU1 2,159 0.8470 XDUB 12:34:38 00026935891TRDU1 919 0.8470 XDUB 12:45:47 00026935928TRDU1 2,408 0.8470 XDUB 12:45:47 00026935927TRDU1 337 0.8560 XDUB 12:55:37 00026936017TRDU1 3 0.8570 XDUB 12:58:04 00026936022TRDU1 8,000 0.8570 XDUB 12:58:04 00026936021TRDU1 994 0.8560 XDUB 13:25:58 00026936164TRDU1 1,311 0.8560 XDUB 13:25:58 00026936163TRDU1 152 0.8580 XDUB 13:33:08 00026936202TRDU1 1,998 0.8580 XDUB 13:33:08 00026936201TRDU1 3,371 0.8570 XDUB 13:34:47 00026936222TRDU1 3,100 0.8570 XDUB 13:34:52 00026936223TRDU1 229 0.8570 XDUB 13:43:24 00026936292TRDU1 223 0.8570 XDUB 13:43:24 00026936291TRDU1 2,173 0.8570 XDUB 13:43:24 00026936290TRDU1 136 0.8570 XDUB 13:43:28 00026936294TRDU1 740 0.8540 XDUB 14:05:50 00026936492TRDU1 234 0.8540 XDUB 14:05:50 00026936491TRDU1 2,271 0.8560 XDUB 14:05:50 00026936490TRDU1 1,733 0.8550 XDUB 14:08:12 00026936501TRDU1 3,041 0.8550 XDUB 14:08:30 00026936503TRDU1 194 0.8570 XDUB 14:26:53 00026936643TRDU1 87 0.8570 XDUB 14:26:53 00026936642TRDU1 1,445 0.8580 XDUB 14:28:04 00026936650TRDU1 775 0.8580 XDUB 14:28:04 00026936649TRDU1 1,975 0.8570 XDUB 14:28:43 00026936656TRDU1 431 0.8570 XDUB 14:28:43 00026936655TRDU1 1,001 0.8570 XDUB 14:28:50 00026936659TRDU1 974 0.8570 XDUB 14:28:50 00026936658TRDU1 2,026 0.8570 XDUB 14:28:50 00026936657TRDU1 4,668 0.860 XDUB 14:39:03 00026936801TRDU1 2,338 0.860 XDUB 14:39:03 00026936798TRDU1 2,241 0.8560 XDUB 14:51:06 00026936988TRDU1 896 0.8550 XDUB 14:54:19 00026937017TRDU1 1,275 0.8550 XDUB 14:54:19 00026937016TRDU1 1,154 0.860 XDUB 14:57:46 00026937072TRDU1 1,011 0.860 XDUB 14:57:46 00026937071TRDU1 1,191 0.8610 XDUB 15:00:53 00026937102TRDU1 1,156 0.860 XDUB 15:02:49 00026937125TRDU1 486 0.8590 XDUB 15:04:27 00026937214TRDU1 1,900 0.8590 XDUB 15:04:27 00026937213TRDU1 60 0.8560 XDUB 15:06:09 00026937249TRDU1 41 0.8570 XDUB 15:08:39 00026937281TRDU1 3 0.8570 XDUB 15:08:39 00026937280TRDU1 2,191 0.8580 XDUB 15:08:46 00026937282TRDU1 2,204 0.8590 XDUB 15:12:02 00026937333TRDU1 2,236 0.8560 XDUB 15:15:45 00026937378TRDU1 289 0.8590 XDUB 15:15:45 00026937376TRDU1 700 0.8590 XDUB 15:15:45 00026937375TRDU1 1,174 0.8590 XDUB 15:15:45 00026937374TRDU1

