Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der frühe Vogel… Jetzt aktiv werden? Die große Kurschance am Dienstag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
12.10.22
08:01 Uhr
0,851 Euro
+0,017
+2,04 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8490,87409:10
Dow Jones News
12.10.2022 | 08:31
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 October 2022 it purchased a total of 299,587 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                                     120,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           179,587 
 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8610     GBP0.7550 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8380     GBP0.7410 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8528     GBP0.7485

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 688,525,160 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,379      0.850         XDUB     08:28:55      00026934172TRDU1 
5,907      0.8430        XDUB     08:33:41      00026934215TRDU1 
2,107      0.8380        XDUB     08:49:55      00026934394TRDU1 
218       0.8420        XDUB     09:05:33      00026934462TRDU1 
1,556      0.8460        XDUB     09:10:16      00026934471TRDU1 
732       0.8460        XDUB     09:10:16      00026934470TRDU1 
606       0.8460        XDUB     09:10:16      00026934469TRDU1 
6,996      0.8460        XDUB     09:10:16      00026934468TRDU1 
2,302      0.8460        XDUB     09:10:16      00026934467TRDU1 
2,536      0.8460        XDUB     09:31:59      00026934630TRDU1 
759       0.850         XDUB     10:30:29      00026935011TRDU1 
300       0.850         XDUB     10:30:29      00026935010TRDU1 
4,484      0.850         XDUB     10:30:29      00026935009TRDU1 
3,000      0.850         XDUB     10:30:29      00026935008TRDU1 
201       0.850         XDUB     10:30:29      00026935007TRDU1 
115       0.850         XDUB     10:30:29      00026935006TRDU1 
3,000      0.850         XDUB     10:30:29      00026935005TRDU1 
4,570      0.8490        XDUB     10:30:29      00026935004TRDU1 
2,503      0.850         XDUB     10:30:29      00026935003TRDU1 
2,318      0.850         XDUB     10:30:29      00026935002TRDU1 
748       0.8450        XDUB     11:04:21      00026935272TRDU1 
4,445      0.8440        XDUB     11:06:58      00026935280TRDU1 
2,486      0.8440        XDUB     11:06:58      00026935278TRDU1 
4,392      0.8450        XDUB     11:06:58      00026935277TRDU1 
955       0.8450        XDUB     11:35:06      00026935643TRDU1 
1,294      0.8450        XDUB     11:35:06      00026935642TRDU1 
1,463      0.8450        XDUB     11:52:45      00026935733TRDU1 
88        0.8450        XDUB     11:52:45      00026935732TRDU1 
14        0.8450        XDUB     11:52:45      00026935731TRDU1 
3,618      0.8450        XDUB     11:52:53      00026935738TRDU1 
295       0.8450        XDUB     11:52:53      00026935737TRDU1 
5,081      0.8450        XDUB     11:52:53      00026935736TRDU1 
265       0.8480        XDUB     12:30:15      00026935881TRDU1 
476       0.8480        XDUB     12:30:15      00026935880TRDU1 
265       0.8480        XDUB     12:30:15      00026935879TRDU1 
1,141      0.8480        XDUB     12:30:15      00026935878TRDU1 
2,159      0.8470        XDUB     12:34:38      00026935891TRDU1 
919       0.8470        XDUB     12:45:47      00026935928TRDU1 
2,408      0.8470        XDUB     12:45:47      00026935927TRDU1 
337       0.8560        XDUB     12:55:37      00026936017TRDU1 
3        0.8570        XDUB     12:58:04      00026936022TRDU1 
8,000      0.8570        XDUB     12:58:04      00026936021TRDU1 
994       0.8560        XDUB     13:25:58      00026936164TRDU1 
1,311      0.8560        XDUB     13:25:58      00026936163TRDU1 
152       0.8580        XDUB     13:33:08      00026936202TRDU1 
1,998      0.8580        XDUB     13:33:08      00026936201TRDU1 
3,371      0.8570        XDUB     13:34:47      00026936222TRDU1 
3,100      0.8570        XDUB     13:34:52      00026936223TRDU1 
229       0.8570        XDUB     13:43:24      00026936292TRDU1 
223       0.8570        XDUB     13:43:24      00026936291TRDU1 
2,173      0.8570        XDUB     13:43:24      00026936290TRDU1 
136       0.8570        XDUB     13:43:28      00026936294TRDU1 
740       0.8540        XDUB     14:05:50      00026936492TRDU1 
234       0.8540        XDUB     14:05:50      00026936491TRDU1 
2,271      0.8560        XDUB     14:05:50      00026936490TRDU1 
1,733      0.8550        XDUB     14:08:12      00026936501TRDU1 
3,041      0.8550        XDUB     14:08:30      00026936503TRDU1 
194       0.8570        XDUB     14:26:53      00026936643TRDU1 
87        0.8570        XDUB     14:26:53      00026936642TRDU1 
1,445      0.8580        XDUB     14:28:04      00026936650TRDU1 
775       0.8580        XDUB     14:28:04      00026936649TRDU1 
1,975      0.8570        XDUB     14:28:43      00026936656TRDU1 
431       0.8570        XDUB     14:28:43      00026936655TRDU1 
1,001      0.8570        XDUB     14:28:50      00026936659TRDU1 
974       0.8570        XDUB     14:28:50      00026936658TRDU1 
2,026      0.8570        XDUB     14:28:50      00026936657TRDU1 
4,668      0.860         XDUB     14:39:03      00026936801TRDU1 
2,338      0.860         XDUB     14:39:03      00026936798TRDU1 
2,241      0.8560        XDUB     14:51:06      00026936988TRDU1 
896       0.8550        XDUB     14:54:19      00026937017TRDU1 
1,275      0.8550        XDUB     14:54:19      00026937016TRDU1 
1,154      0.860         XDUB     14:57:46      00026937072TRDU1 
1,011      0.860         XDUB     14:57:46      00026937071TRDU1 
1,191      0.8610        XDUB     15:00:53      00026937102TRDU1 
1,156      0.860         XDUB     15:02:49      00026937125TRDU1 
486       0.8590        XDUB     15:04:27      00026937214TRDU1 
1,900      0.8590        XDUB     15:04:27      00026937213TRDU1 
60        0.8560        XDUB     15:06:09      00026937249TRDU1 
41        0.8570        XDUB     15:08:39      00026937281TRDU1 
3        0.8570        XDUB     15:08:39      00026937280TRDU1 
2,191      0.8580        XDUB     15:08:46      00026937282TRDU1 
2,204      0.8590        XDUB     15:12:02      00026937333TRDU1 
2,236      0.8560        XDUB     15:15:45      00026937378TRDU1 
289       0.8590        XDUB     15:15:45      00026937376TRDU1 
700       0.8590        XDUB     15:15:45      00026937375TRDU1 
1,174      0.8590        XDUB     15:15:45      00026937374TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.