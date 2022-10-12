In response to the latest announcement by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Toronto lawyer Ivan Steele launches an awareness drive.

More details can be found at https://www.ivansteelelaw.com.

In September 2022, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that it will be transitioning to online applications for permanent residence. In a bid to raise awareness about the latest changes and assist candidates in navigating the new process, Ivan Steele Law is dispensing essential information in this new education campaign.

"A big shift was recently announced by the government of Canada in how permanent residence applications are processed and how international students are allowed to function in Canada," explains Ivan Steele. "These are huge changes that will have an immediate impact on Canadian immigration."

The education campaign explains that IRCC's transition to online applications for permanent residence has far greater implications than a mere format change. This modernization of the Canadian immigration system is intended to improve client service, as paper applications have often led to mail issues, processing delays, and ultimately loss of status. Through the new online application system, applicants will have more flexibility and will be able to receive immediate confirmation, says Ivan Steele.

His latest educational effort aims to simplify the transition to the online application system, which is currently underway, with the first batch of categories already using the new system since September 23, 2022. "This includes provincial nominee programs, spousal and partner sponsorships, and child sponsorship," explained Ivan Steele. "In October, start-up visa applicants and temporary resident permit holders applying for permanent residence will also transition to online applications," he added.

In the new awareness drive, Ivan Steele Law also addressed the second part of IRCC's announcement, which pertains to the removal of limits on off-campus work hours for international students. The decision comes as IRCC strives to address Canada's labour shortage - and, according to Ivan Steele Law, will provide international students with greater opportunities to gain work experience in Canada.

With the latest announcement, Ivan Steele Law aims to make the transition to online applications easier for immigrants. Based in Toronto, Ivan Steele has years of experience in the area of immigration law and a proven track record in handling spousal/partner sponsorship, Express Entry, and provincial nominee program cases.

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.ivansteelelaw.com

