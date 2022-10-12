Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - James Lane Furniture recently opened in Alexandria and plans to open twenty additional stores in the near future. The company sells bedroom sets, living room sets, and dining room sets, among others, for every room in the house. Customers can also purchase various accessories, such as lamps, flowers, and wall art to compliment their new furniture.





"Our company has grown from 0 to 28 locations in 6 years, with more on the way," according to Abbey Hart, Head of Products and Promotions. "We are also investing in large refurbishments of older venues to fit our new concept style."

The furniture company has stores throughout New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory, and South Australia. In addition to the new store, both restored Logan sites are slated to reopen in October and November. The goal, according to Hart, is to open fifty outlets throughout Australia and ensure that their customers do not go elsewhere.

James Lane Furniture practises transparent pricing so customers can purchase per their budget, style, and fashion at any price point. The company also provides a seamless approach for shopping online, in-store, or both. The stores will feature a range of well-known brands and James Lane exclusives.

Customers will have the choice of shopping individually or with the help of James Lane staffers to give in-person or online assistance.

James Lane Furniture's newfound focus is utilising the demands in the sofa market, and to help with the expansion, they hired ex-Plush employees Nicole Absalom (Upholstery Buyer) and Terry Smith (Category Analyst) to bolster the team.

About James Lane Furniture

James Lane is a family-owned and -operated Australian business committed to providing the finest in contemporary furniture and interior design. It creates high-quality, trendy, practical, and elegant pieces that complement one another and offer a casual yet refined aesthetic to the home. The company is motivated by key trends in architecture, interior design, art, and design.

