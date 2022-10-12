German healthcare provider chooses Sectra to improve radiology workflow

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install the radiology module of its enterprise imaging solution throughout German ANregiomed's healthcare system, featuring three hospitals and one medical care center. The enterprise-wide solution will facilitate efficient radiology workflows through tools for enhanced reporting efficiency as well as the ability to share resources across the sites. In turn, this will allow for shorter lead times for patients.

"With one shared solution across our different hospital sites, we now have the opportunity to utilize our resources more efficiently by providing remote reading for the sites without on-site radiologists. Together with high system performance and the solution's ease-of-use, we see clear benefits for both our radiologists and their patients," says Dr. Gerhard M. Sontheimer, Chief Executive Officer, ANregiomed gKU.

To provide the care team with a full patient overview, the solution will also be deeply integrated with surrounding IT systems used at the hospitals, such as the radiology information system (RIS) and the healthcare information system (HIS).

"Many healthcare providers in Germany see regional co-operation and resource sharing as important components in their commitment to delivering high-quality patient care. We are proud to have the opportunity to utilize our experience and technology to contribute to ANregiomed's improvements to radiology workflows and beyond," says Peter Osinga, Managing Director, Sectra DACH and Benelux.

ANregiomed consists of the hospitals Ansbach, Dinkelsbühl, Rothenburg and Feuchtwangen. The contract was signed in September 2022 and the solution will handle approximately 200,000 examinations per year.

The radiology module is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

