Mittwoch, 12.10.2022
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
12.10.2022 | 08:53
Terminating the Procedure of ModernModular AS Admission to Trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-10-12 08:50 CEST --




Nasdaq Tallinn has terminated the procedure of ModernModular AS Admission to
Trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North market based on the application received
from ModernModular AS. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
