Terminating the Procedure of ModernModular AS Admission to Trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-10-12 08:50 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn has terminated the procedure of ModernModular AS Admission to Trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North market based on the application received from ModernModular AS. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.