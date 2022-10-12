

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Residential property development company Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L) Wednesday said it is on track to deliver current profit before tax for the full year in accordance with the market expectations.



Based on Bloomberg data, consensus adjusted profit before tax currently stands at 972.5 million pounds for the full year.



'We continue to see strong levels of interest across the country, however private reservations remain below the level seen in FY22 as customers react to the wider economic uncertainty,' commented David Thomas, Chief Executive.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de