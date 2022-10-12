La Banque Postale opts for Regnology's Abacus360 Banking software to cover ECB, EBA, SRB, ESG and national reporting requirements

Regnology, a leading software provider with an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting solutions, announces today it has been selected by La Banque Postale, a leading European banking and insurance specialist, to streamline and automate its reporting processes. Abacus360 Banking, Regnology's regulatory reporting and management platform, will become La Banque Postale's single reporting platform for the European and French reporting regimes.

La Banque Postale selected Regnology as a partner following an extensive selection process on the back of the launch of its innovative transformation program. The decision means it will become the first large French banking group to use Regnology's latest Abacus360 Banking software. This new generation of the platform is perfectly aligned with La Banque Postale's ambition to equip its services with future-proof technology.

The solution offers increased operational performance and reporting quality through a modern infrastructure designed to help harmonize data models, streamline workflows and automate calculation and reporting processes. It will enable La Banque Postale to improve the quality and timeliness of its regulatory reporting while anticipating future requirements and scaling at the best cost, as need be.

The scope of reporting requirements covers the full extent of ECB, EBA, SRB, ESG and Banque de France regulatory frameworks. In addition to the core platform, the bank will utilize other components of the Regnology Abacus suite to optimize data collection, cashflow generation and testing.

Stéphane Remy, Director Risk/Finance at La Banque Postale comments, "We were looking for a partner that could provide us with a software that would fit from a strategic, functional, and technical perspective. Right from the start, Regnology's team showed strong commitment and dedication and convinced us with their strong offering. We aim to reduce reporting production times as well as industrialise and automate our reporting processes. We are certain that Regnology's Abacus360 Banking platform will enable us to increase efficiency in our reporting process and help us establish a high standard in our regulatory management."

Maciej Piechocki, Chief Revenue Officer at Regnology adds, "We are delighted to be part of La Banque Postale's transformation of its regulatory reporting chain. Our 30 years' dedicated focus on regulatory reporting, the proven success of our platform, and our understanding of the bank's unique challenges, places us in the best position to cater for La Banque Postale's current and future needs. We look forward to supporting the bank through its regulatory journey."

Regnology's Abacus360 Banking software is a standard solution for national and international regulatory reporting, for prudential reporting, statistical reporting and ad-hoc reporting. Renowned financial institutions representing more than 1,000 reporting entities use Regnology's reporting solutions, including European banks under direct SSM supervision, insurers, and financial service providers.

About La Banque Postale

With its subsidiaries, including CNP Assurances, La Banque Postale is a leading European banking and insurance specialist, ranked 11th in the euro zone by balance sheet assets. Its diversified business model enables it to support 20 million individual and corporate customers with a comprehensive range of products accessible to all. A subsidiary of Le Groupe La Poste, La Banque Postale offers local banking services through 17,000 contact points, including 7,300 post offices, throughout France. It is also a leader in sustainable finance, rated among the best in the market by non-financial rating agencies. Its strategic plan, "La Banque Postale 2030", sets the ambition of becoming the favourite bank of the people of France, with an integrated and omnichannel offer of bank and insurance services based on three distinct brands: La Banque Postale, its everyday bank, Ma French Bank, its 100% mobile bank and BPE, its private bank. As a community bank, La Banque Postale is fully focused on shaping a just transition to an economy and a society capable of responding to environmental, social, regional and digital challenges.

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to bring safety and stability to the financial markets. With an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting and more than 7,000 financial institutions, 30 regulators and 20 tax authorities as clients, we're uniquely positioned to bring greater data quality, efficiency and cost savings to all market participants. With over 800 employees in 12 countries and a unified data ingestion model powering our work, our clients can quickly implement and derive value from our solutions and easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes. Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology.

