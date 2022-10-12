Danish Pension Company, Lægernes Pension, Partners with Premialab

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab today announced that Lægernes Pension has selected Premialab to enhance their data management, strategy due diligence, multi-asset portfolio modeling, and reporting for systematic strategies.

"Our partnership with Premialab will serve to improve our framework around systematic investing and to strengthen our infrastructure for strategy selection, portfolio construction and on-going data management for position-level risk across asset classes," said Michael Daniel Andersen, Head of Portfolio Construction of Lægernes Pension.

Lægernes Pension will benefit from Premialab's platform and Premialab Pure Factors on cross-asset quantitative strategies selection & due diligence on strategies available in the market, monitor current investments and leverage Premialab's data connectivity to major investment banks into their risk management system.

"We are excited to partner with Lægernes Pension to complement their current infrastructure. We are in a strong position to enhance the analysis and reporting supporting their systematic allocation decisions," said Andreas Karlsson, Executive Director - Nordics at Premialab.

"With current inflation environement and teritorial tensions, institutional investors are turning to quantitative strategies to protect their portfolios. This comes with increasing needs for transparency and risk management processes," said Adrien Geliot CEO at Premialab. "We are delighted to partner with Lægernes Pension, and add to the growing number of Nordic pension funds using our data and analytics to support their investment decisions."

About Premialab

Premialab is an independent platform providing data, analytics, and risk solutions on systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally.

With offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, and Stockholm, the group has established strong partnerships with the top 17 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies. Please visit: www.premialab.com or connect on Twitter or LinkedIn for more information.

About Lægernes Pension

Lægernes Pension is a Danish pension fund that manages labor market pensions for 50,000 Danish Medical Doctors. On their behalf Lægernes Pension invest approximately DKK 120 billion.

