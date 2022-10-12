NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (245/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint Cards) published on October 10, 2022. The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 2, 2022, approves a rights issue of units with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled Ex-date is November 7, 2022. The terms and the subscription price are yet to be decided. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1094434