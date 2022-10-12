Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1 
Frankfurt
12.10.22
08:01 Uhr
0,578 Euro
+0,038
+6,95 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5730,58210:40
0,5720,58310:31
GlobeNewswire
12.10.2022 | 09:29
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (245/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Fingerprint Cards AB
(Fingerprint Cards) published on October 10, 2022. 

The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards has proposed that the Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 2, 2022, approves a rights issue
of units with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled
Ex-date is November 7, 2022. The terms and the subscription price are yet to be
decided. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1094434
FINGERPRINT CARDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.