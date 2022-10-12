DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN
DEALING DATE: 11/10/2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3169.5427
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8319635
CODE: PR1J
ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 193770
